Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Greenbrier by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Greenbrier WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Western Greenbrier County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. These winds are expected to diminish late tonight into Saturday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 21:20:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Kentucky can be found by visiting https://goky.ky.gov. Target Area: Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Estill; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Whitley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...A wintery mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Anticipate total snow accumulations of a half inch or less and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Bridges and untreated roads may become icy and slick. Slippery conditions could affect the morning commute.
