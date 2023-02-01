Boys Hoops: Quincy, Tekonsha take varsity wins; Quincy JV, St. Charles also victorious

MARTIN, MI. — The Quincy Oriole boys basketball team took the long trip to Martin Tuesday night for an evening of non-conference roundball action on the hardwood.

Quincy opened up a solid first quarter advantage and never looked back, going on to defeat Martin by the score of 66-33.

Quincy came roaring out of the tip, outscoring Martin 14-2 throughout the first quarter of play.

The teams played a little more even in the second quarter, with Martin actually outscoring Quincy by the slimmest of margins, 13-12, closing the score to 26-15 at the half.

Quincy officially put away the victory with a huge second half, outscoring the Clippers 18-9 in the third quarter and 22-9 in the fourth to find the final score of 66-33.

The Orioles saw 11 different players find the scorebook, with three finding double figures. Leading the way for Quincy was Jimmy Maynard with 12 points, followed by Nash Fitton with 10 points and two steals. Also hitting double digits was Ryan Kempter who poured in 10 points to go with four rebounds and two assists.

Also adding to the Quincy win was Grant Carter with seven points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists; Sam Sawyer with six points, five assists and three steals; Riley Miner with six points, three assists and two steals; Ashtyn Morris whit six points and nine rebounds; Brandon Miner with five points and six rebounds; Tre’Von Bodley with two points and five rebounds; Corey Turner with one point; and Alex Barry with one point.

With the victory Quincy improves to 8-5 overall on the season and will next see action Friday when they travel to Reading for a key Big 8 conference clash.

Tekonsha rolls past Athens for SCAA win

ATHENS, MI. — The Tekonsha Indians used a big first half to pull away from SCAA foe Athens early as they cruised to the 54-37 conference victory on Monday night.

“We shot the ball much better tonight than we did last Friday,” said Tekonsha head coach Tim Jenkins.

Leading the way for Tekonsha was Jake Boring with a game high 23 points to go with seven rebounds and three blocks.

Senior guard Isaac Henry also had a big game stuffing the stat box, scoring 16 points to go with six assists, six steals and eight rebounds.

Also adding to the Tekonsha effort was Wyatt Blashfield wth eight points and six rebounds; Ashton White with four points; and Blake Griffith with three points, four rebounds and four assists.

Tekonsha is now 5-5 overall on the season and 3-4 in the SCAA. The Indians will next see action Wednesday when they face Litchfield.

Athens was led on the night by Landen Drake and Heath Tigges with nine points each. Also adding to the Athens effort was Addison Stanton with six points; Nick Clemens wth five points; Dakota Converse with four points; and Robert Hamlin with two points.

With the loss Athens falls to 0-13 on the season and 0-9 in the SCAA. The Indians will next see action Friday when they travel to Bellevue.

Quincy JV continues to roll, defeats Martin

MARTIN, MI. — The Quincy JV boys basketball team continued their winning ways Tuesday night after taking the long drive to Martin for non-conference action. Quincy played solid all-around basketball and nearly every player contributed in the effort as Quincy defeated Martin by the score of 61-23.

Quincy was led by Braylon Estlow with 12 points, Clayton Benson with 10 points, and Alex Barry with nine points.

St. Charles MS continues winning ways with come from behind win over St. Mary’s

BRONSON, MI. — The St. Charles Borromeo Cougars took to the courts Tuesday night to face conference rival Bronson St. Mary’s Assumption in what would become a back and forth struggle. In the end it was the Cougars taking the exciting win, defeating the Raiders by the score of 30-28.

The game was a closely contested match up the entire night, although St. Mary’s did appear to take control late in the third quarter, building an eight point lead heading to the fourth.

St. Charles buckled down on the defensive end of the floor however and thanks to some tough defense from the entire team, especially from Atrayu DaCosta and Aryann Brooks, the Cougars held the Raiders scoreless in the final period to fight back and take the win.

Leading the way for St. Charles was Andrew Richards with 14 points; Luke Aerts with 10 points; Makenzi Rinard with four points; and Trey Powell with two points.

The St. Charles Borromeo Cougars will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Bronson St. Mary’s to face off with Trinity Lutheran of Sturgis in conference play.