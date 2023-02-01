ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Channel 3000

Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Some vehicles no longer covered by Progressive, State Farm

MADISON, WI
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Rock County authorities to increase impaired driving monitoring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force is aiming to crack down on impaired driving this month through increased traffic enforcement. From Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 17-18, Rock County law enforcement agencies will have more officers on patrol to prevent people from driving under the influence. Officers will not tolerate driving while impaired, open intoxicants, seatbelt violations and improper use of child safety restraints, according to officials.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Rockford auto shop fire causes thousands in damage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heavy smoke billowed from an auto shop on Kilburn Avenue in Rockford late Thursday morning as crews worked to control a fire. Employees from State Line Auto Parts tell 23 News the fire started when a worker was cutting a piece of metal that threw a spark.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Rock County nursing program aims to combat nurse shortage

MADISON, WI
MADISON, WI
drydenwire.com

Wisconsin Man Sentenced To Prison For Having ‘Large Revolver’ In School Zone

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that David Barber, 38, Beloit, Wisconsin was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 42 months in prison for possessing a firearm in a school zone. Barber pleaded guilty to this charge on October 12, 2022.
BELOIT, WI
Channel 3000

Woman accused of attacking pregnant woman held on $50K bond

MADISON, Wis. -- A woman charged nearly two weeks ago after she allegedly attacked a pregnant woman in an attempt to kill her unborn baby is now being held on $50,000 bond. Brittany Holsten, 27, appeared in Dane County court for the first time Thursday, just two days after she was arrested. She's charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: One person hurt when bullet enters Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Four people, including a child, were inside a Madison home early Thursday morning when a bullet pierced their apartment, the police dept. reported. A Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the adults was hurt by some of the glass that was shattered by the gunshot. MPD did not indicate how badly the individual was hurt.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Salt vs. sand: City of Madison Streets Division weighs in

MADISON, WI
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

No charges for Dane Co. deputy in Windsor deadly shooting

WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man in the Town of Windsor during an investigation into a stolen vehicle late last year will not face charges for the encounter, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Thursday. The District Attorney’s Office...
WINDSOR, WI
nbc15.com

Nonprofit Project Home helps Madison residents make minor & major home repairs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials are reminding low-to-moderate income households of resources available to support them in making minor and major home repairs. Through nonprofit Project Home, the City of Madison’s Department of Planning, Community & Economic Development explained that more than 2,000 homes have been rehabilitated and funding for the program is available in 2023.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

‘Groundhog Day’ movie was almost filmed in Baraboo

BARABOO, WI
BARABOO, WI
wortfm.org

Low-Salt Roads: UW Madison Criticized for Salt Use After Snow Storm

Around nine inches of snow fell on Madison last weekend, and some roads around the city are still snow covered, though by now it’s been packed down and cleared. That’s because the city decided not to salt most of the city’s roadways, and instead plowed and spread sand so cars could still drive through city streets.
MADISON, WI

