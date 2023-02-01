Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
Channel 3000
Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
Channel 3000
Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
nbc15.com
Some vehicles no longer covered by Progressive, State Farm
Some vehicles no longer covered by Progressive, State Farm
nbc15.com
Some security measures still in place one year after homicide outside Beloit school
Some security measures still in place one year after homicide outside Beloit school
nbc15.com
Overcoming the clutter: Understanding accumulation and organization
River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure. A Dane County food pantry is stepping up to make sure seniors don’t go hungry after Little John’s announced a halt in its operations. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Ahead of the most crucial...
nbc15.com
Rock County authorities to increase impaired driving monitoring
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force is aiming to crack down on impaired driving this month through increased traffic enforcement. From Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 17-18, Rock County law enforcement agencies will have more officers on patrol to prevent people from driving under the influence. Officers will not tolerate driving while impaired, open intoxicants, seatbelt violations and improper use of child safety restraints, according to officials.
nbc15.com
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
Channel 3000
Power surge fries Madison residents' appliances, furnaces
WIFR
Rockford auto shop fire causes thousands in damage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heavy smoke billowed from an auto shop on Kilburn Avenue in Rockford late Thursday morning as crews worked to control a fire. Employees from State Line Auto Parts tell 23 News the fire started when a worker was cutting a piece of metal that threw a spark.
nbc15.com
River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County food pantry is stepping up to make sure seniors don’t go hungry after Little John’s announced a halt in its operations. The River Food Pantry began assisting the Meals on Wheels program the week of Jan. 30. The pantry normally produces around 2,300 meals a week, and now it’s producing around 2,800.
nbc15.com
Rock County nursing program aims to combat nurse shortage
Rock County nursing program aims to combat nurse shortage
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin Man Sentenced To Prison For Having ‘Large Revolver’ In School Zone
MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that David Barber, 38, Beloit, Wisconsin was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 42 months in prison for possessing a firearm in a school zone. Barber pleaded guilty to this charge on October 12, 2022.
wearegreenbay.com
Bank robber in Wisconsin leaves with undisclosed amount of cash, no arrest made
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a man walked into a bank in southcentral Wisconsin, demanded money, and left with cash, prompting an investigation that has not yet led to an arrest. The Madison Police Department said officers were dispatched to a UW Credit Union on the city’s north...
Channel 3000
Woman accused of attacking pregnant woman held on $50K bond
MADISON, Wis. -- A woman charged nearly two weeks ago after she allegedly attacked a pregnant woman in an attempt to kill her unborn baby is now being held on $50,000 bond. Brittany Holsten, 27, appeared in Dane County court for the first time Thursday, just two days after she was arrested. She's charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child.
nbc15.com
MPD: One person hurt when bullet enters Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Four people, including a child, were inside a Madison home early Thursday morning when a bullet pierced their apartment, the police dept. reported. A Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the adults was hurt by some of the glass that was shattered by the gunshot. MPD did not indicate how badly the individual was hurt.
nbc15.com
Salt vs. sand: City of Madison Streets Division weighs in
Salt vs. sand: City of Madison Streets Division weighs in
nbc15.com
No charges for Dane Co. deputy in Windsor deadly shooting
WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man in the Town of Windsor during an investigation into a stolen vehicle late last year will not face charges for the encounter, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Thursday. The District Attorney’s Office...
nbc15.com
Nonprofit Project Home helps Madison residents make minor & major home repairs
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials are reminding low-to-moderate income households of resources available to support them in making minor and major home repairs. Through nonprofit Project Home, the City of Madison’s Department of Planning, Community & Economic Development explained that more than 2,000 homes have been rehabilitated and funding for the program is available in 2023.
nbc15.com
‘Groundhog Day’ movie was almost filmed in Baraboo
'Groundhog Day' movie was almost filmed in Baraboo
wortfm.org
Low-Salt Roads: UW Madison Criticized for Salt Use After Snow Storm
Around nine inches of snow fell on Madison last weekend, and some roads around the city are still snow covered, though by now it’s been packed down and cleared. That’s because the city decided not to salt most of the city’s roadways, and instead plowed and spread sand so cars could still drive through city streets.
