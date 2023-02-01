ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:

5-8-7-8, WB: 1

(five, eight, seven, eight; WB: one)

CONNECTICUT STATE
