WPMI

City of Mobile releases updated plan for future capital projects

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile released today a comprehensive Five-Year Plan for Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) that will guide public infrastructure improvements through 2027. This latest Five-Year CIP Plan outlines in detail more than $200 million dollars in planned projects scheduled to take place between 2023...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Brookley by the Bay master plan finalized

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile's Brookley by the Bay dreams will soon become reality. Today, the city unveiled its final master plan for the new 98 acre waterfront park, for everyone to see. They have a lot of exciting things planned! With amenities like an amphitheater, boardwalks, picnic, and sand volleyball areas, walking trails and even a kayak launch, having something for everybody.
MOBILE, AL
atmorenews.com

No problems expected with annexation

The City of Atmore’s plan to annex a three-mile stretch along Alabama 21 into the city, thereby bridging the gap between downtown and Rivercane, is expected to pass through the Alabama Legislature with little or no problem. The area to be annexed includes all the commercial, agricultural and forest...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Events this week highlight plans for Brookley By the Bay

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s newest park is coming into focus. This week officials with the City of Mobile are hosting two events to give people a first look at what amenities may make up Brookley by the Bay. Tomorrow, Thursday, February 2nd the city will host an open house to unveil the draft master […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Daphne mayor officially cancer-free

Daphne, Ala. (WPMI) — The mayor of Daphne is officially cancer free. Robin LeJeune made the announcement on the city's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. We first told you back in September doctors diagnosed the mayor with stage three colon cancer. LeJeune says Wednesday he completed his treatment and got...
DAPHNE, AL
WPMI

City of Daphne brightening the dark spots on the highway

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Daphne is trying to make its roads safer for drivers—especially on Highway 98. Outdated and hard to find fixtures have Daphne city leaders thinking in a new way. If you haven't noticed lately, things are getting brighter in Daphne. The city...
DAPHNE, AL
WPMI

City of Mobile seeking local employers to host Y.E.S. Interns

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is looking to partner with local employers interested in hosting an intern through the 2023 Y.E.S. (Youth Empowered for Success) Initiative. Launched in 2016 to connect young people to local employment and development opportunities, the Y.E.S. Initiative is geared toward teenagers and college students interested in gaining valuable experience in the local workforce.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Downtown Fairhope clock to be fixed by local watchmaker

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– Right through the Brenny’s Jewelry Company’s door sits Luis Valencia, a Rolex-certified watchmaker who makes and fixes watches all day. With the famous Fairhope clock being broken, Valencia knew he wanted to fix it. “I had a store in Florida for 30 years almost and I have donated the clock for that […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
ssrnews.com

Local Businesses Step Up to Help Out Navarre Beach Mardi Gras Parade Host

When the Navarre Krewe of Jesters announced concerns for the sustainability of their annual Navarre Beach Mardi Gras parade due to rising security costs, two island businesses stepped up to the plate. Windjammers on the Pier and Juana’s Pagodas are each donating $1,000 toward the costs. “We’re going to...
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

New FDOT project to widen portion of I-10 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Transportation will be widening I-10 from four to six lanes. FDOT conducted a project development environment study from east of the Alabama state line to west of Highway 29. The distance of the widening is approximately 9.5 miles. The project will also...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Unintended consequence in changing tax lien sales in Alabama

A Mobile County man who wants to fix up a dilapidated home is caught in a unique legal problem: The city of Mobile could tear down the blighted property before he can legally access it to fix it up. It's all due to a change in state law and the rights of those who buy property tax liens in Mobile County.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Law enforcement presence at Theodore High a precautionary measure after threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students, parents and school staff members may have noticed a presence of law enforcement at Theodore High School today. A Mobile County Public School System official told FOX10 News that officers were there out of an abundance of caution after dealing with a threat on social media Wednesday night. The person who made the threat was identified and was not at the school today, the official said.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

