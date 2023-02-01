Read full article on original website
WPMI
City of Mobile releases updated plan for future capital projects
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile released today a comprehensive Five-Year Plan for Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) that will guide public infrastructure improvements through 2027. This latest Five-Year CIP Plan outlines in detail more than $200 million dollars in planned projects scheduled to take place between 2023...
WPMI
Brookley by the Bay master plan finalized
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile's Brookley by the Bay dreams will soon become reality. Today, the city unveiled its final master plan for the new 98 acre waterfront park, for everyone to see. They have a lot of exciting things planned! With amenities like an amphitheater, boardwalks, picnic, and sand volleyball areas, walking trails and even a kayak launch, having something for everybody.
WPMI
Baldwin Co. Public Schools buys 106 acres in Daphne, still considering options
Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — At the January 19th Baldwin County Public Schools Board of Education meeting, members approved Superintendent Eddie Tyler's recommendation to purchase 106 acres in Daphne for $3.1 million. The land is located on the northwest corner of Corte Road and 181. It's an area that's...
atmorenews.com
No problems expected with annexation
The City of Atmore’s plan to annex a three-mile stretch along Alabama 21 into the city, thereby bridging the gap between downtown and Rivercane, is expected to pass through the Alabama Legislature with little or no problem. The area to be annexed includes all the commercial, agricultural and forest...
WALA-TV FOX10
FEMA - environmental studies caused delays in Gulf Shores beach restoration project
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Fox 10 News is getting answers about why a beach re-nourishment project in Gulf Shores has been delayed for months. City leaders and anxious homeowners on West Beach are more than frustrated with FEMA, the agency tasked with approving the work. According to FEMA, this...
Events this week highlight plans for Brookley By the Bay
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s newest park is coming into focus. This week officials with the City of Mobile are hosting two events to give people a first look at what amenities may make up Brookley by the Bay. Tomorrow, Thursday, February 2nd the city will host an open house to unveil the draft master […]
Bridge repair over I-10 in Baldwin Co. set for Feb. 8, could last a month: ALDOT
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation said the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County will undergo a repair beginning Feb. 8. The project is expected to last nearly a month. “ALDO anticipates work to start on Wednesday, February 8 and to be completed by approximately March 1,” reads the release. […]
WPMI
History Museum of Mobile hosts Annual African American Music Fest for Mobile Co students
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The History Museum of Mobile has announced that its annual African American Music Festival will be held on February 2 and 3, 2023. Mobile County students will be treated to musical performances by artists who specialize in three genres of music developed by African Americans:
45 abandoned boats clogging waterways in Baldwin, Mobile counties. But help on the way
Almost four dozen boats have been identified in and around the waters of Mobile and Baldwin Counties as abandoned or derelict. a law passed in 2018 gave the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the authority to do something about them but never funded the mandate. But money to do something about the growing problem may be on the way.
Morgan Freeman takes part in oral board for Gulf Shores Police Department
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A familiar voice made its way to the Gulf Shores Police Department oral board last week. According to a Facebook post from the department, actor Morgan Freeman was on the oral board while candidates for police officer positions came out to the department in hopes of getting hired. GSPD said […]
WPMI
Daphne mayor officially cancer-free
Daphne, Ala. (WPMI) — The mayor of Daphne is officially cancer free. Robin LeJeune made the announcement on the city's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. We first told you back in September doctors diagnosed the mayor with stage three colon cancer. LeJeune says Wednesday he completed his treatment and got...
‘It isn’t demoralizing that Baldwin County looks different, it’s exciting:’ Q&A with Nathan Cox
A native of the area, Nathan Cox has lived in Baldwin County since he was 11 years old. Today, he’s the founder and CEO of 68 Ventures, one of the largest developers in coastal Alabama. There are 15 companies under the 68 Ventures umbrella, including Terracore Development Services, Truland Homes and Bellator Real Estate and Development.
WPMI
City of Daphne brightening the dark spots on the highway
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Daphne is trying to make its roads safer for drivers—especially on Highway 98. Outdated and hard to find fixtures have Daphne city leaders thinking in a new way. If you haven't noticed lately, things are getting brighter in Daphne. The city...
House demolished in Escambia Co. after ‘history of complaints’
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A house that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said had a history of complaints was demolished recently. ECSO said they have received more than 200 calls for service at 501 South 1st Street, and there have been numerous complaints from neighbors. They said the ownership/residence at the home has been […]
WPMI
City of Mobile seeking local employers to host Y.E.S. Interns
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is looking to partner with local employers interested in hosting an intern through the 2023 Y.E.S. (Youth Empowered for Success) Initiative. Launched in 2016 to connect young people to local employment and development opportunities, the Y.E.S. Initiative is geared toward teenagers and college students interested in gaining valuable experience in the local workforce.
Downtown Fairhope clock to be fixed by local watchmaker
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– Right through the Brenny’s Jewelry Company’s door sits Luis Valencia, a Rolex-certified watchmaker who makes and fixes watches all day. With the famous Fairhope clock being broken, Valencia knew he wanted to fix it. “I had a store in Florida for 30 years almost and I have donated the clock for that […]
ssrnews.com
Local Businesses Step Up to Help Out Navarre Beach Mardi Gras Parade Host
When the Navarre Krewe of Jesters announced concerns for the sustainability of their annual Navarre Beach Mardi Gras parade due to rising security costs, two island businesses stepped up to the plate. Windjammers on the Pier and Juana’s Pagodas are each donating $1,000 toward the costs. “We’re going to...
WEAR
New FDOT project to widen portion of I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Transportation will be widening I-10 from four to six lanes. FDOT conducted a project development environment study from east of the Alabama state line to west of Highway 29. The distance of the widening is approximately 9.5 miles. The project will also...
utv44.com
Unintended consequence in changing tax lien sales in Alabama
A Mobile County man who wants to fix up a dilapidated home is caught in a unique legal problem: The city of Mobile could tear down the blighted property before he can legally access it to fix it up. It's all due to a change in state law and the rights of those who buy property tax liens in Mobile County.
WALA-TV FOX10
Law enforcement presence at Theodore High a precautionary measure after threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students, parents and school staff members may have noticed a presence of law enforcement at Theodore High School today. A Mobile County Public School System official told FOX10 News that officers were there out of an abundance of caution after dealing with a threat on social media Wednesday night. The person who made the threat was identified and was not at the school today, the official said.
