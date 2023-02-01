ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Night” game were:

2-5-2, FB: 9

(two, five, two; FB: nine)

