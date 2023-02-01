ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Some vehicles no longer covered by Progressive, State Farm

MADISON, WI
Rock County nursing program aims to combat nurse shortage

MADISON, WI
Grant program works to improve quality of Madison neighborhoods

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a grant program that aims to help improve the quality of life in Madison neighborhoods. Liz Stanislawski, Public Information Officer for the City of Madison’s Department of Planning and Community and Economic Development, sat down with NBC15′s Leigh Mills to talk about the grant program and how it works.
MADISON, WI
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances

MADISON, WI
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
MADISON, WI
Rock County authorities to increase impaired driving monitoring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force is aiming to crack down on impaired driving this month through increased traffic enforcement. From Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 17-18, Rock County law enforcement agencies will have more officers on patrol to prevent people from driving under the influence. Officers will not tolerate driving while impaired, open intoxicants, seatbelt violations and improper use of child safety restraints, according to officials.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MPD officer resigns amid disorderly conduct allegation, internal investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department confirms Thursday that an officer resigned amid an internal investigation in the agency and a criminal investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. According to a spokesperson for MPD, Officer Keith Brown resigned on Jan. 20. MPD said with the resignation,...
MADISON, WI
Nonprofit Project Home helps Madison residents make minor & major home repairs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials are reminding low-to-moderate income households of resources available to support them in making minor and major home repairs. Through nonprofit Project Home, the City of Madison’s Department of Planning, Community & Economic Development explained that more than 2,000 homes have been rehabilitated and funding for the program is available in 2023.
MADISON, WI
American Red Cross, UW hold ‘Bucky’s Blood Drive’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There is a constant need for blood donations across the United States. That goes for all blood types, but those with O blood are especially encouraged to donate right now. UW Madison students got the chance to roll up their sleeves on Wednesday and Thursday to...
MADISON, WI
No charges for Dane Co. deputy in Windsor deadly shooting

WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man in the Town of Windsor during an investigation into a stolen vehicle late last year will not face charges for the encounter, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Thursday. The District Attorney’s Office...
WINDSOR, WI
Learning Hands-Only CPR for February Heart Month

MADISON, WI
MPD: One person hurt when bullet enters Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Four people, including a child, were inside a Madison home early Thursday morning when a bullet pierced their apartment, the police dept. reported. A Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the adults was hurt by some of the glass that was shattered by the gunshot. MPD did not indicate how badly the individual was hurt.
MADISON, WI
Salt vs. sand: City of Madison Streets Division weighs in

MADISON, WI
MPD still investigating credit union robbery last week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a robbery last week at a credit union on the city’s north side. According to the MPD report, the suspect went into the UW Credit Union, in the 1400 block of Northport Drive, just north of Warner Park, around 10 a.m. on Thursday and handed the teller a note demanding money.
MADISON, WI
Madison East vs LaFollette basketball game postponed over safety concerns

MADISON, WI
MPD investigation into stabbing last week still ongoing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a stabbing late last week that sent a man to the hospital. The police report released Tuesday indicated officers responded to an area hospital on Thursday, around 3 p.m., after the 29-year-old man was dropped off there. MPD described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
MADISON, WI
Accused killer back Dane Co. court; faces 6 cases in next 2 weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The man accused of killing his stepbrother in November 2022 returned to a Dane Co. courtroom Wednesday for an arraignment that saw a handful of new felonies levied against him. Edward I. Smith already faced a first-degree homicide charge going into the day. In court, four felony bail jumping charges as well as possession of a firearm by convicted felon were added.
MADISON, WI

