Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

05-17-23-25-26

(five, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six)

Community Policy