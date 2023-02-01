ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Night” game were:

2-5-9, WB:

(two, five, nine; WB: zero)

Related
NBC Connecticut

Two $10,000 Mega Millions Winning Tickets in CT on Tuesday

There were two $10,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Connecticut for the drawing Tuesday night. The winning numbers were 7-9-18-29-39 and Mega Ball was 13. The $10,000 winning tickets matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. It's not clear where the tickets were sold. One ticket won the Mega...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Three $50,000 Powerball Winners in CT Saturday

Three Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Saturday night. The winning numbers were 2-18-23-27-47 and Powerball was 15. The three winning tickets matched four numbers and Powerball. It was not immediately clear where the tickets were sold. The next highest Powerball prize in the state was $400. The Powerball...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut’s ‘hero pay’ cash arriving sooner than expected

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Hero pay” deposits for essential pandemic workers begin Wednesday. “The checks that we promised them are going to be coming a little bit sooner than we had announced last week, and within the next two weeks, every single person who did a direct deposit with us, through this program, will […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: CT’s own Chuckles, Beardsley Bart make Groundhog Day predictions

Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford. Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Tasting Table

The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut

There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

Connecticut website allows residents to see if state owes them money

The state of Connecticut might be holding on to residents' money and is waiting for them to claim it. The money for residents of the Constitution State, who would be owed said money for state-held unclaimed property, is waiting for residents to claim it by visiting the CT Big List website and searching their name. Doing so would direct residents to go through a claim process to receive this money, according to NBC Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Jezebel

Connecticut Finally Realizes Executing 'Witches' Over 375 Years Ago Was Wrong

On May 26, 1647, Alse Young became the first woman in the 13 colonies to get charged with and hanged for “witchcraft.” Her crime? Unclear. Some historians believe she might have been scapegoated for a flu that broke out in the town, while others suspect that since her husband owned a small piece of land and they didn’t have a son, the fact that she’d received the inheritance might have played into the accusation. (Tale as old as time!) The only record of her execution is a diary entry from the Windsor town clerk that reads, “Alse Young was hanged.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things

We all like to think we rise above stereotypes, but do we really?. I moved to Connecticut about 10 years ago from New York, so I get the benefit of looking at the state from an inside and outsider's perspective. What do CT people all have? For one, an attorney, but that is too easy. All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things.
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut

- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
yankeeinstitute.org

They’re Coming for Your Gas Stoves, Barbara

Earlier this year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission set the national conversation ablaze, receiving immediate backlash for stating that a ban on natural gas stoves was “on the table,” according to its commissioner. Despite the criticism and subsequent backtracking, Connecticut lawmakers have proposed a similar concept to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut lawmaker reintroduces proposal to create bear hunt

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An uptick in bear sightings has one state lawmaker urging the legislature to revisit the potential of creating a bear hunt. Rep. Karen Reddington-Hughes (R-District 66) introduced a lottery bill this session. The black bear population has gotten large and brazen. In October, a 10-year-old boy playing in a Morris backyard […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
webbikeworld.com

Connecticut: Wear a Helmet or Donate Your Organs

… There has truly never been a better time to stick a lid on it, folks. In a shocking new bill published under the Connnecticut General Assembly‘s website, riders who do not wear a motorcycle helmet will no longer have autonomy over their organs if they lose their life in an accident.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

