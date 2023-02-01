ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Iowa Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

1-9-6

(one, nine, six)

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Des Moines Woman Wins $250,000 from Iowa Lottery Scratch Game

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines woman is $250 thousand dollars richer after winning a top prize from the Iowa Lottery's Extreme Cash scratch Game. The Iowa Lottery says Jennyfer Akers bought the winning ticket at the Price Chopper on Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines. Other Iowa Lottery winners include two men from Maquoketa splitting a nearly $31 thousand dollar prize, as well as a woman from Spragueville, who won $10 thousand dollars from the scratch game.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Iowa high school game ends on record-setting buzzer-beater

Iowa high school game ends on record-setting buzzer-beater. Iowa high school game ends on record-setting buzzer-beater. A local company is training dogs to provide comfort in all sorts of settings - including homeless shelters. Future of farming on display at Iowa Ag Expo in Des …. Iowa lawmakers consider limits...
IOWA STATE
97X

Iowa Is The Only State That Calls This Food The Wrong Name

People in Iowa like to come up with their own terminology, phrases, and, on the occasion, language. Words like ope or the popular summer phrase "knee high by the 4th of July" can be heard coming out of the mouths of Iowans. Recently, one of my 4 sisters decided to...
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Famous New York Pizza Chain Is Opening Up Stores In Iowa

Some Iowa folks are about to get a chance to chow down on some delicious New York Style Coal Brick-Oven pizza in their own towns. I've eaten at a lot of different pizza joints in many states. Some pizza places stand out more than others. From what I've heard Iowa...
IOWA STATE
Q98.5

Over 2.5 Million Pounds Of Meat And Poultry From Iowa Recalled

A packaging defect in meat and poultry products is causing over 2.5 million pounds of product to be recalled from an Iowa plant. Conagra Brands, Inc, which is headquartered in Chicago, is known for brands such as Slim Jim, Reddi Wip, Hunts, Swiss Miss, and more. The current recall is for meat and poultry from an Iowa establishment of Conagra Brands.
FORT MADISON, IA
iowa.media

Rural Iowa dog breeder charged with seven counts of animal neglect

This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers’ Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) The owner of a rural Iowa dog-breeding business was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of animal neglect. Henry Sommers,...
CINCINNATI, IA
Q98.5

Iowa, We Need To Talk About The Chicken Tenders At Casey’s

I would like to consider myself a little bit of a chicken wing/tender connoisseur. For no other reason than I eat them a lot. If I'm ever visiting a restaurant I've never been to, the first thing I'm going to order, 9 times out of 10, is chicken wings/chicken tenders. I have a firm belief you can tell a lot about a restaurant by how good its chicken is. We have got to talk about these chicken tenders at Casey's. How on earth do they taste as good as they do?
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Will Host A Walleye Fishing Challenge

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa will host a walleye fishing challenge for the second time this spring. The tournament uses the MyCatch mobile app so people can record their catch. Participants take a picture of the fish on a measuring device and once the fish is reviewed and meets rules, it appears on a live leaderboard where anglers can see who is in the lead to win prizes.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s Best Small Town Is One You’ve Never Heard of Before

Iowa is home to many wonderful small towns, but there are a few that are just a tad above the rest. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of videos of the "worst" rural towns in each state. Each state has it's own corresponding video.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, February 1st, 2023

Study shows fatalities higher for those not wearing a seatbelt on Iowa roads. 24 people have died on Iowa's roads. That's higher than average for this time of year. Jordan Bohannon relishing opportunity to play with Iowa Wolves. Updated: 12 hours ago. "It has been really fun. It is definitely...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy