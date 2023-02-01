Read full article on original website
Marriott Hotel debate comes to an end in City Council
On January 17, the Los Angeles City Council passed a motion 12-1 to appeal the South LA Planning Commission’s decision to deny a permit for the construction of a new hotel. Since the passing, many local residents are left concerned as to how the possible new project will affect their lives.
L.A. County receives $60 million grant to address homelessness
At a press conference today, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced they were giving Los Angeles a $60 million grant to help unsheltered and rural homelessness. It is the largest available amount to be awarded by HUD in the grant program. “These funds will enable the...
BSA hosts the first SCBlack Flea Market
The USC Black Student Assembly hosted its first ever SCBlack Flea Market on Friday to promote Black entrepreneurs in the community. Senior Miles Mogush, the Special Events Chair of SCBlack Flea Market majoring in business administration, said this event is very important for “giving us this opportunity to network while we’re on USC campus [and] to meet each other.”
USC men’s golf has rocky start to spring season
USC men’s golf’s first tournament of the spring season concluded with a 10th-place finish out of 12 teams at the Southwest Invitational at North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif. After the tournament, head coach J.T. Higgins explained that the biggest challenges the team faced were their...
How a USC football game challenged segregation in the 1970s
Even in the early 1970s, many college football teams were still segregated, including the powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide. However, this took a turn when the USC Trojans – with fullback Sam Cunningham – played the Crimson Tide at Legion Field in Birmingham on September 12, 1970. For many,...
Sissoko, Littleton both score over 20 as USC women’s basketball rolls past Arizona State
Facing off against an Arizona State team that has yet to win a conference game this season due to its offensive woes, the USC women’s basketball team did what it does best: shut down its opponent for 40 minutes. For the 12th time this season, the Trojans held their opponent to under 50 points, cruising to a 64-49 victory over the Sun Devils on Friday night at Galen Center.
Worlds collide at the Clash at the Coliseum
USC alumnus Jacob Ullman has returned to his old stomping grounds right in the backyard of USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum. Ullman is now the Senior Vice President of Production and Talent Development at Fox Sports, who will broadcast the race on Sunday.
