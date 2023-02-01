Facing off against an Arizona State team that has yet to win a conference game this season due to its offensive woes, the USC women’s basketball team did what it does best: shut down its opponent for 40 minutes. For the 12th time this season, the Trojans held their opponent to under 50 points, cruising to a 64-49 victory over the Sun Devils on Friday night at Galen Center.

