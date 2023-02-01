Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Some Centerville residents concerned lack of firefighters could increase home insurance
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — KTVO News has been receiving messages from concerned Centerville, Iowa, viewers that the city's decision not to fill all open firefighter positions may affect home insurance rates. A viewer claimed that the decision will affect the city's Insurance Services Office (ISO) fire score. That is a...
weareiowa.com
4 injured after bus tips over on Highway 163, Iowa Wesleyan University says
MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — Multiple people were injured after a transit bus tipped over on Highway 163, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The bus was traveling west to Des Moines from Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant to participate in LGBTQ Day on the Hill when the crash occurred.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man faces multiple charges following lengthy vehicle chase
JEFFERSON COUNTY/WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing multiple charges following a lengthy vehicle pursuit early Wednesday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m., a Fairfield police officer saw a stolen vehicle leaving a convenience store on Libertyville Road. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver...
iowa.media
Rural Iowa dog breeder charged with seven counts of animal neglect
This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers’ Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) The owner of a rural Iowa dog-breeding business was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of animal neglect. Henry Sommers,...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
Radio Iowa
New CEO at Ottumwa hospital where police are investigating patient assaults
There’s a new CEO at a southeast Iowa hospital where authorities are investigating assaults committed by an employee found dead in a hospital room last fall. William Keifer was announced as the new chief executive officer of Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Keifer was tabbed the interim CEO in November after previous CEO Dennis Hunger was relieved of his duties.
KCCI.com
Iowa DIA investigating nursing home after report says woman's requests for medical attention were ignored
SIGOURNEY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is looking into disturbing allegations at a southeast Iowa nursing home. A report shows that one administrator at Windsor Place Senior Living in Sigourney didn't do enough to help a urine-soaked woman who had apparently suffered a stroke. The...
khqa.com
Montrose man facing drug charges
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — A Montrose, Iowa, man has been arrested and is facing drug charges. Joseph Patrick Frank, 45, was arrested on Wednesday in the 100 block of Cedar Street in Montrose. His arrest comes after the homeowner tipped off the Montrose Police Department, which in turn...
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
kciiradio.com
Washington Man Arrested for January 30th Disturbance
At approximately 2:29 PM Monday, the Washington Police Department responded to a call of a male subject pounding on the door of the residence at 908 N. 6th Ave. in Washington. When the resident did not answer the door, the subject went to the neighboring house and slashed all four tires on the vehicle. Thirty-six-year-old Cory Brackin of Washington was arrested for fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. Brackin also had five outstanding Washington County warrants, including first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor, two third-degree harassment charges, both simple misdemeanors, eluding and failure to appear, and violation of probation. Total bond for the five outstanding warrants is $5600, and Brackin must serve a total of 14 days in jail. He is currently being held in the Washington County Jail.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 2/2/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 27 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SEVEN MOTORIST ASSISTS, FIVE EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, THREE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO ACCIDENTS, ONE VEHICLE INSPECTION, ONE RESCUE CALL, ONE DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY CALL, ONE WELFARE CHECK, MET WITH ONE SUBJECT, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, ONE DOMESTIC, ONE SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation
State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
