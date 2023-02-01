ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KRQE News 13

No license plate in Albuquerque? Prepare for a police crackdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s largest police department says it’s ready to crack down on a longtime problem highlighted by many Albuquerque drivers: cars without license plates. Starting next week, Albuquerque Police says teams of officers will begin focusing on the widespread issue through citywide patrols. APD Chief Harold Medina highlighted the initiative in a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Disturbing allegations, Staying behind bars, Warming up, Albuquerque documentary, Goat clean up

Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Foster child allegedly molested at Albuquerque CYFD office building – According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were dispatched to the CYFD building in Albuquerque back in December for a sexual abuse call. The police report said a staff member found a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old foster […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque FBI task force seizes guns, drugs in morning raids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With ties to the largest fentanyl bust in FBI history, at least three people are in custody as federal and local agents started raiding several Albuquerque properties in special operation Thursday. The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albuquerque office says the local “Violent Gang Task Force” is serving warrants on multiple locations in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused in 2020 Albuquerque murder turns down plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alex Vallejos, accused in a 2020 Albuquerque murder was expected to take a plea deal Wednesday. Instead, he ended up turning the deal down. In March 2020, police say Vallejos and a group of people went to a home near Central and Coal, planning to rob the place. Witnesses told police gunfire broke […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect dead in Rio Rancho officer-involved shooting

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating after Rio Rancho Police were involved in a shooting that left one suspect dead Tuesday morning. Officials say officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Arrowhead Apartments to a noise complaint. NMSP says when officers arrived on scene the suspect, 23-year-old Daemen Perea, was […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Arrest made in Ponderosa school teacher murder

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County deputies have arrested a man for shooting and killing a Jemez Valley school teacher. Deputies responded to a 911 call in Ponderosa about a broken window and a dead man inside a rental home. They found the body of 59-year-old Joseph William Keleher – a social studies teacher at […]
PONDEROSA, NM
KRQE News 13

Second teen dies days after double shooting in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a double homicide in southwest Albuquerque. According to the BCSO, deputies were called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW around 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 27. When they arrived two teens were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New video shows what happened during 2022 fatal police shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New, graphic video shows what exactly happened during a deadly police shooting in an Albuquerque arroyo last year. Court documents reveal why the man involved shouldn’t have been out on the streets in the first place. Officer: Stop the car! Albuquerque Police!  Officer: Vehicle’s fleeing. John Withers took Albuquerque police on a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Feds say New Mexicans fueling gun crimes with straw purchases

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – How are convicted criminals and even violent kids getting their hands on guns? Oftentimes, the guns are stolen; but the majority of the time, federal law enforcement says qualified New Mexicans are buying guns for people who shouldn’t have them. Local, state and federal police are working to track down these so-called straw purchases, but the crime can be tough to catch and even harder to prove.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Previous owner of malnourished horses facing charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The previous owner of three horses suspected of being abused is facing animal cruelty charges. Adrian Ferran is charged with five counts of animal cruelty. Police were able to check on the three horses purchased by Nieka Diaz and Hannah Matins, as well as two racehorses that were sent to a farm […]
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Alamos Police warn of new scam affecting community

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Police Department is warning the public of a new scam attempting to get personal information from victims. Police say there have been reports of people getting calls from people pretending to be with Express Scripts and asking for information like social security numbers and birth dates. Officials say many […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM

