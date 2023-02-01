Read full article on original website
Albuquerque man accused of shooting at police, stealing bait car arrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 26-year-old Albuquerque man with 14 outstanding warrants is now in police custody, accused of stealing a police bait car and shooting at officers. Christian Wood was arrested by APD Thursday afternoon at a home on Delamar Avenue NE, near Carlisle and Comanche. Wood is the first of APD’s 25 suspects with […]
Man who shot and killed driver at Big-I in 2019 convicted
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Donald Duquette, the man who shot and killed a driver at the Big -I in Albuquerque has been convicted by a jury. In 2019, Duquette turned himself in and admitted to shooting and killing Jose Diaz in a truck on an I-40 flyover. Duquette had told officers he had smoked meth and […]
Teen accused in deadly party shooting in ABQ to stay behind bars
An attorney said there's no evidence Jesse Parra fired shots.
No license plate in Albuquerque? Prepare for a police crackdown
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s largest police department says it’s ready to crack down on a longtime problem highlighted by many Albuquerque drivers: cars without license plates. Starting next week, Albuquerque Police says teams of officers will begin focusing on the widespread issue through citywide patrols. APD Chief Harold Medina highlighted the initiative in a […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Disturbing allegations, Staying behind bars, Warming up, Albuquerque documentary, Goat clean up
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Foster child allegedly molested at Albuquerque CYFD office building – According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were dispatched to the CYFD building in Albuquerque back in December for a sexual abuse call. The police report said a staff member found a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old foster […]
New Mexico family asking for information on fatal crash after driver flees
Lynette Garcia was a mother taken too soon.
Albuquerque FBI task force seizes guns, drugs in morning raids
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With ties to the largest fentanyl bust in FBI history, at least three people are in custody as federal and local agents started raiding several Albuquerque properties in special operation Thursday. The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albuquerque office says the local “Violent Gang Task Force” is serving warrants on multiple locations in the […]
Man accused in 2020 Albuquerque murder turns down plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alex Vallejos, accused in a 2020 Albuquerque murder was expected to take a plea deal Wednesday. Instead, he ended up turning the deal down. In March 2020, police say Vallejos and a group of people went to a home near Central and Coal, planning to rob the place. Witnesses told police gunfire broke […]
Southwest Albuquerque SWAT situation ends in aggravated assault arrest
During the incident, Barcelona Rd. and La Junta Rd. were closed. It has since been reopened.
Foster child allegedly molested at Albuquerque Children, Youth, Families Department office building
"They would treat us like inmates in a prison."
Suspect dead in Rio Rancho officer-involved shooting
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating after Rio Rancho Police were involved in a shooting that left one suspect dead Tuesday morning. Officials say officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Arrowhead Apartments to a noise complaint. NMSP says when officers arrived on scene the suspect, 23-year-old Daemen Perea, was […]
Transport officer sentenced to 2 years for violating prisoner rights
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The former prisoner transport officer that violated prison rights will spend two years in prison. Anthony Buntyn, 55, was the supervisor of a transport that stopped in New Mexico back in March 2017. He was accused of keeping prisoners in small cages with the heat intentionally turned up and denied water and […]
Arrest made in Ponderosa school teacher murder
SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County deputies have arrested a man for shooting and killing a Jemez Valley school teacher. Deputies responded to a 911 call in Ponderosa about a broken window and a dead man inside a rental home. They found the body of 59-year-old Joseph William Keleher – a social studies teacher at […]
Mel Gibson Tried To Pee On Las Vegas Strip, Busted For Murder: Metro
Using Las Vegas Boulevard as a bathroom is not a good idea. It’s an even worse idea when you’re wanted on a murder charge. But that’s exactly what 52 year old Mel Gibson did on Sunday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Metro says their...
Second teen dies days after double shooting in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a double homicide in southwest Albuquerque. According to the BCSO, deputies were called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW around 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 27. When they arrived two teens were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
New video shows what happened during 2022 fatal police shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New, graphic video shows what exactly happened during a deadly police shooting in an Albuquerque arroyo last year. Court documents reveal why the man involved shouldn’t have been out on the streets in the first place. Officer: Stop the car! Albuquerque Police! Officer: Vehicle’s fleeing. John Withers took Albuquerque police on a […]
Feds say New Mexicans fueling gun crimes with straw purchases
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – How are convicted criminals and even violent kids getting their hands on guns? Oftentimes, the guns are stolen; but the majority of the time, federal law enforcement says qualified New Mexicans are buying guns for people who shouldn’t have them. Local, state and federal police are working to track down these so-called straw purchases, but the crime can be tough to catch and even harder to prove.
Previous owner of malnourished horses facing charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The previous owner of three horses suspected of being abused is facing animal cruelty charges. Adrian Ferran is charged with five counts of animal cruelty. Police were able to check on the three horses purchased by Nieka Diaz and Hannah Matins, as well as two racehorses that were sent to a farm […]
Los Alamos Police warn of new scam affecting community
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Police Department is warning the public of a new scam attempting to get personal information from victims. Police say there have been reports of people getting calls from people pretending to be with Express Scripts and asking for information like social security numbers and birth dates. Officials say many […]
