Kentucky State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

2-7-2-5

(two, seven, two, five)

