doorcountydailynews.com
Boys Basketball Round-Up: L-C wins OT thriller on 104.1 WRLU, two more games on NRSN Friday
The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans hung on to defeat the Denmark Vikings in overtime in a North Eastern Conference thriller Thursday night ahead of a pair of games on the NEW Radio Sports Network featuring Gibraltar, Southern Door, and Sevastopol. The Spartans trailed 5-0 in the first two minutes of the game...
doorcountydailynews.com
Wrestling round-up: Southern Door tops county rivals, Kewaunee falls to Peshtigo
Forfeits played a large role in a pair of Packerland duals on Thursday night. Kewaunee won four of the six contested matches, but the Peshtigo Bulldogs still prevailed 52-27. Trevor Gauthier, Mitchell Thompson, Jacob VanGoethem, and Kemper Robinson picked up wins for the Storm. Southern Door captured five of the...
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay girls fall to dominant Pioneers on 103.3 The Clipper
The Sturgeon Bay Clippers could not contain the high-powered offense of the Sevastopol Pioneers, losing 73-26 on 103.3 The Clipper. Sevastopol started fast, and did not let their foot off the pedal throughout the first half. Sam Herrel was the kickstarter to the Sevastopol offense early as she dropped a couple threes. Autumn Rass tried to keep up pace with the Pioneers, but could not as the Clippers quickly fell into a hole.
Fox11online.com
Timber Rattlers, Dock Spiders to become Lake Winnebago Shantymen for one game this season
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- A popular Northeast Wisconsin winter pastime will make an appearance this summer when both the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders honor sturgeon spearing. Both teams -- which are owned by the same group -- will take the field as the Lake...
doorcountydailynews.com
Local athletes have their signing day
The next step of many athletes' career began on Wednesday as several area schools held signing days. In Kewaunee, Mitchell Thompson committed to Minnesota State University-Mankato and Landon Selner committed to Ripon College to play football. The pair helped the Storm reach the sectional final where they lost to eventual champion Aquinas. Payton Kohnle was on that team to, but he officially committed to Winona State University to play baseball.
WBAY Green Bay
Twins born healthy in Green Bay after prenatal surgery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twin boys born in Green Bay are healthy after lifesaving surgery performed while they were still in the womb. Phoebe and Chad Anderla of Menominee, Mich., learned last August their unborn twins were in Stage III of TAPS. U.W. Health says that means one baby was getting too much blood and nutrients while the other was anemic. Emergency surgery was performed to save their lives.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Susan Finco
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s been more than a few years since Susan Finco worked in...
Amtrak Train Service to Green Bay: A 360-degree look at the proposal
Amtrak's vision is for trains that currently run from Chicago to Milwaukee, to keep going north - making stops in Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, and Appleton, before making a final stop in Green Bay.
doorcountydailynews.com
Pamela "Pam" Slaby
Pamela “Pam” Slaby, 72, formerly of Crystal Lake, IL and Fish Creek, WI, now Luxemburg, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital following a sudden illness. Pam was born March 8, 1950 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Thomas and Jean (Carlson) Puralewski....
Fox11online.com
Early spring or more winter? Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary's Bernard makes prediction
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Long winter or early spring? Northeast Wisconsin's groundhog ambassador is giving us his prediction. This is the first time Bernard, from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay, takes part in the annual tradition. A native New Yorker, Bernard was brought to the sanctuary to live after he was hit by a vehicle.
doorcountydailynews.com
Wind chill advisory issued for northeast Wisconsin
You better bundle up if you plan on heading out the door Friday morning. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory for 13 northeastern Wisconsin counties, including Door and Kewaunee counties, from 11 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday. Wind chills are expected to be as low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero. The forecasted high temperature for Friday is eight degrees. With the dangerously low wind chills comes frostbite in as little as 30 minutes if your skin is exposed. The National Weather Service encourages you to wear appropriate clothing, such as a hat and gloves, and to use caution while traveling outside.
doorcountydailynews.com
Cold weather likely factor in Sturgeon Bay man's death
The Sturgeon Bay Police Department has ruled out foul play in the death of a 61-year old Sturgeon Bay man earlier this week. On Tuesday, Carl Russell Johnson was found dead in the street in the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue. The department's investigation concluded that Johnson was walking home late Monday night into the early morning hours Tuesday when the incident occurred. The Brown County Medical Examiner completed his autopsy on Thursday and although a cause of death is still pending, it was determined that the extreme cold weather conditions likely contributed to his death. The wind chill factor made it feel like it was -25 degrees at times. At this time, the department considers the case closed and not criminal in nature.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide victims identified
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have identified the women killed over the weekend on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at Cegelski's home on Elkay Lane. Richard Sotka, 48, has...
wearegreenbay.com
Person allegedly exposing themselves in a vehicle near Luxemburg-Casco Primary School arrested
LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A person was arrested after being caught allegedly engaging in ‘inappropriate behavior,’ including being exposed in their vehicle near the Luxemburg-Casco Primary School. According to a letter sent to parents and guardians from the Luxemburg-Casco School District, a caregiver who was picking up...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: TJ’s Harbor
(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of this Friday’s Our Town location, TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh where a unique menu approach and sourced local ingredients create a great dining experience.
doorcountydailynews.com
Fish Creek celebrates 35th annual Winterfest
Fish Creek may be your spot this weekend if you want a chance to get outside and enjoy the weather. Now in its 35th year, Winterfest features live music, games for all ages, and fireworks at the end of the day. This year, Winterfest will be hosting a new event,...
thebaycities.com
The Marinette County Administrator addresses Closure Rumors of the River Cities Pool
Marinette County Administrator John Lefebvre addressed the concerns of community members about the closure of the River Cities Pool during the monthly county board meeting yesterday morning. Currently, the draft amendment between the UW Board of Regents and Marinette County has been reviewed by both corporation councils and is ready to be signed. However, they are waiting on the board of regents to make it a formal decision that it will take place at the end of February. Lefebvre says, “the lease will be amended on July 1st and it will then be under full control by Marinette County and UW will be out of the Fieldhouse.”
Arkansas police arrest suspect in Green Bay double homicide
The Green Bay Police Department is investigating two suspicious deaths that occurred on Elkay Lane on the city's east side.
WBAY Green Bay
Prosecutors: GPS ankle monitor put Sotka at scene of Green Bay murders
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A criminal complaint identifies a person of interest in the killings of two women in Green Bay as Richard W. Sotka, 48. Action 2 News obtained court documents filed Monday regarding charges of criminal damage to property and bail jumping against Sotka in Brown County. The documents state that police “gained information” that Sotka was a person of interest in Sunday’s double homicide at a duplex in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane in Green Bay.
