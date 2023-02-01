ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark, WI

doorcountydailynews.com

Wrestling round-up: Southern Door tops county rivals, Kewaunee falls to Peshtigo

Forfeits played a large role in a pair of Packerland duals on Thursday night. Kewaunee won four of the six contested matches, but the Peshtigo Bulldogs still prevailed 52-27. Trevor Gauthier, Mitchell Thompson, Jacob VanGoethem, and Kemper Robinson picked up wins for the Storm. Southern Door captured five of the...
PESHTIGO, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay girls fall to dominant Pioneers on 103.3 The Clipper

The Sturgeon Bay Clippers could not contain the high-powered offense of the Sevastopol Pioneers, losing 73-26 on 103.3 The Clipper. Sevastopol started fast, and did not let their foot off the pedal throughout the first half. Sam Herrel was the kickstarter to the Sevastopol offense early as she dropped a couple threes. Autumn Rass tried to keep up pace with the Pioneers, but could not as the Clippers quickly fell into a hole.
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Local athletes have their signing day

The next step of many athletes' career began on Wednesday as several area schools held signing days. In Kewaunee, Mitchell Thompson committed to Minnesota State University-Mankato and Landon Selner committed to Ripon College to play football. The pair helped the Storm reach the sectional final where they lost to eventual champion Aquinas. Payton Kohnle was on that team to, but he officially committed to Winona State University to play baseball.
KEWAUNEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Twins born healthy in Green Bay after prenatal surgery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twin boys born in Green Bay are healthy after lifesaving surgery performed while they were still in the womb. Phoebe and Chad Anderla of Menominee, Mich., learned last August their unborn twins were in Stage III of TAPS. U.W. Health says that means one baby was getting too much blood and nutrients while the other was anemic. Emergency surgery was performed to save their lives.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: Susan Finco

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s been more than a few years since Susan Finco worked in...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Pamela "Pam" Slaby

Pamela “Pam” Slaby, 72, formerly of Crystal Lake, IL and Fish Creek, WI, now Luxemburg, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital following a sudden illness. Pam was born March 8, 1950 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Thomas and Jean (Carlson) Puralewski....
LUXEMBURG, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Wind chill advisory issued for northeast Wisconsin

You better bundle up if you plan on heading out the door Friday morning. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory for 13 northeastern Wisconsin counties, including Door and Kewaunee counties, from 11 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday. Wind chills are expected to be as low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero. The forecasted high temperature for Friday is eight degrees. With the dangerously low wind chills comes frostbite in as little as 30 minutes if your skin is exposed. The National Weather Service encourages you to wear appropriate clothing, such as a hat and gloves, and to use caution while traveling outside.
WISCONSIN STATE
doorcountydailynews.com

Cold weather likely factor in Sturgeon Bay man's death

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department has ruled out foul play in the death of a 61-year old Sturgeon Bay man earlier this week. On Tuesday, Carl Russell Johnson was found dead in the street in the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue. The department's investigation concluded that Johnson was walking home late Monday night into the early morning hours Tuesday when the incident occurred. The Brown County Medical Examiner completed his autopsy on Thursday and although a cause of death is still pending, it was determined that the extreme cold weather conditions likely contributed to his death. The wind chill factor made it feel like it was -25 degrees at times. At this time, the department considers the case closed and not criminal in nature.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay homicide victims identified

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have identified the women killed over the weekend on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at Cegelski's home on Elkay Lane. Richard Sotka, 48, has...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Oshkosh: TJ’s Harbor

(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of this Friday’s Our Town location, TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh where a unique menu approach and sourced local ingredients create a great dining experience.
OSHKOSH, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Fish Creek celebrates 35th annual Winterfest

Fish Creek may be your spot this weekend if you want a chance to get outside and enjoy the weather. Now in its 35th year, Winterfest features live music, games for all ages, and fireworks at the end of the day. This year, Winterfest will be hosting a new event,...
FISH CREEK, WI
thebaycities.com

The Marinette County Administrator addresses Closure Rumors of the River Cities Pool

Marinette County Administrator John Lefebvre addressed the concerns of community members about the closure of the River Cities Pool during the monthly county board meeting yesterday morning. Currently, the draft amendment between the UW Board of Regents and Marinette County has been reviewed by both corporation councils and is ready to be signed. However, they are waiting on the board of regents to make it a formal decision that it will take place at the end of February. Lefebvre says, “the lease will be amended on July 1st and it will then be under full control by Marinette County and UW will be out of the Fieldhouse.”
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Prosecutors: GPS ankle monitor put Sotka at scene of Green Bay murders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A criminal complaint identifies a person of interest in the killings of two women in Green Bay as Richard W. Sotka, 48. Action 2 News obtained court documents filed Monday regarding charges of criminal damage to property and bail jumping against Sotka in Brown County. The documents state that police “gained information” that Sotka was a person of interest in Sunday’s double homicide at a duplex in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI

