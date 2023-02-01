Read full article on original website
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country's north, a discovery that could reduce the continent's reliance on China for the critical resource.
New US Marine units are taking position on 'key terrain' around Taiwan as tensions rise with China
In the years ahead, US Marine Corps units designed for fighting around islands will spend more time training with Japanese and Philippine forces.
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
House votes to BAN President Biden from selling America's emergency oil supplies to China
House Republicans are planning to pass a bill to ban President Biden from tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to sell U.S. oil to China.
China Hits Back At US After Janet Yellen Calls Beijing 'Barrier' To Debt Reform In Africa
Xi Jinping's representative in Zambia slammed the U.S. after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called Beijing a “barrier” to debt reform in Africa. What Happened: Hitting back at Yellen, the Chinese Embassy in Zambia said the U.S. should clear up its own debt issues before weighing in on African debt.
US scrambles F-22s following reports of unidentified flying object over Montana believed to be a Chinese spy balloon
Stratospheric balloons can provide high-resolution photographs of the ground below for a fraction of the cost of a satellite.
Crude oil: Not Iraq, Saudi Arabia or America, India is buying the most crude oil from this country
The Ukraine-Russia War has affected the economy of many countries. This war has also changed the business of many countries. One of them is India. That is why countries like Iraq and Saudi Arabia in West Asia are no longer the largest suppliers of crude oil to India. Now the place has been taken by Russia. Russia has been India's largest supplier of crude oil in the month of November. This is the second consecutive month when Russia has emerged as the largest supplier of crude oil for India .
Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported.
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
Russia and Iran plan a gold-backed stablecoin, while Brazil and Argentina seek a shared currency. Here are 5 rising threats to the dollar's dominance of global trade.
The dollar's supremacy in global trade faces fresh challenges as several countries float plans to use local currencies in commerce. Russia and Iran are working to create a gold-backed stablecoin, while China is increasingly using the yuan in its oil trades. Here are 5 rising challenges to the greenback's dominance...
BBC
Industrial espionage: How China sneaks out America's technology secrets
It was an innocuous-looking photograph that turned out to be the downfall of Zheng Xiaoqing, a former employee with energy conglomerate General Electric Power. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, the US citizen hid confidential files stolen from his employers in the binary code of a digital photograph of a sunset, which Mr Zheng then mailed to himself.
China may prove not to be the threat we have come to assume
For a generation, American expectations and policy responses to China have been based on the implicit assumption of perpetually strong Chinese economic growth. Fear of China’s ascension has led to unprecedented public antipathy toward China. Both the Trump and Biden administrations have imposed tough trade measures and export controls on China. The House of Representatives…
China warns US not to cross 'red line' on Taiwan, use 'salami tactics'
China is warning the U.S. not to use "salami tactics" and stop challenging Beijing's "red line" on Taiwan, which it regards as its own territory.
Balloon drama is the worst possible lead up to expected Blinken visit to China
It's hard to imagine a worse warm up for Secretary of State Antony Blinken's critical talks in Beijing, which are expected in the next few days, than news that a suspected Chinese spy balloon is floating merrily across the US.
POLITICO
Biden turns to Africa to counter China
The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
rigzone.com
Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
China claims Covid wave is ‘coming to an end’ as tourism and factory activity rebound
Government figures, which cannot be verified, showed big rises in travel and hospitality activity during lunar new year compared to the same time last year
China 'seriously concerned' about report U.S. has halted approvals of exports to Huawei
BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China is seriously concerned about a report that the United States has stopped approving licences for U.S. companies to export items to tech giant Huawei, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
US Secures Access to Four Military Bases in the Philippines to Monitor South China Sea and Taiwan
The United States has recently secured access to four additional military bases in the Philippines, a strategic move that positions the country in a front seat to monitor the actions of China in the South China Sea and around Taiwan. The deal has filled a gap in the arc of US alliances, stretching from South Korea and Japan in the north to Australia in the south.
