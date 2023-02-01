ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sikara

Crude oil: Not Iraq, Saudi Arabia or America, India is buying the most crude oil from this country

The Ukraine-Russia War has affected the economy of many countries. This war has also changed the business of many countries. One of them is India. That is why countries like Iraq and Saudi Arabia in West Asia are no longer the largest suppliers of crude oil to India. Now the place has been taken by Russia. Russia has been India's largest supplier of crude oil in the month of November. This is the second consecutive month when Russia has emerged as the largest supplier of crude oil for India .
Markets Insider

Russia and Iran plan a gold-backed stablecoin, while Brazil and Argentina seek a shared currency. Here are 5 rising threats to the dollar's dominance of global trade.

The dollar's supremacy in global trade faces fresh challenges as several countries float plans to use local currencies in commerce. Russia and Iran are working to create a gold-backed stablecoin, while China is increasingly using the yuan in its oil trades. Here are 5 rising challenges to the greenback's dominance...
BBC

Industrial espionage: How China sneaks out America's technology secrets

It was an innocuous-looking photograph that turned out to be the downfall of Zheng Xiaoqing, a former employee with energy conglomerate General Electric Power. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, the US citizen hid confidential files stolen from his employers in the binary code of a digital photograph of a sunset, which Mr Zheng then mailed to himself.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

China may prove not to be the threat we have come to assume

For a generation, American expectations and policy responses to China have been based on the implicit assumption of perpetually strong Chinese economic growth. Fear of China’s ascension has led to unprecedented public antipathy toward China. Both the Trump and Biden administrations have imposed tough trade measures and export controls on China. The House of Representatives…
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Biden turns to Africa to counter China

The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
ARIZONA STATE
rigzone.com

Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market

Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy