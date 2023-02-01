ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police seek Maui mom who fled with infant son she doesn’t have custody of

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for custodial interference. Police said 37-year-old Nadira Rosado left her home in Wailuku with her 3-month-old son Hoku Nui Wada. The boy’s father was granted sole custody of him on Thursday. Police...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Police release 2022 Disciplinary Report

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department has released its 2022 disciplinary report. Overall, HPD disciplined 22 officers for 14 incidents. Several of the cases resulted in the officers being let go.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

In wake of Memphis case, commission grills HPD chief about slow discipline for officers accused of wrongdoing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The swift firing of the Memphis police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols is leading to call for change in Honolulu. HPD Chief Joe Logan said Wednesday he doesn’t have the power to immediately discharge a police officer, which raised even more questions about police discipline at a Honolulu Police Commission meeting Wednesday afternoon.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigators seek cause of early-morning blaze that destroyed Waipahu house

FBI arrests ex-Punahou basketball coach on charges relating to possessing child sex abuse material. The FBI has arrested former Punahou basketball coach Dwayne Yuen on Thursday morning, officials said. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Merrie Monarch hula competition and organizers are expecting...
WAIPAHU, HI
KITV.com

Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
OHIO STATE
KHON2

Violation at Palolo home development pauses work

The City’s Department of Planning and Permitting is temporarily halting a home development project in Palolo Valley. Residents have shared concerns after a boulder smashed into a home and are afraid the excavating of the mountain for the home development may have led to the boulder falling. Inspectors said they have not found a connection between the two but have found other violations.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy