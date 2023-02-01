Read full article on original website
HFD initiate defensive fire attack to Waipahu structure
The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire that happened on Peke Lane.
Popular Ewa store hit in smash-and-grab again
Honolulu police are investigating a second-degree burglary at a popular Ewa convenience stop and the owner said it is not the first time.
Hawaii man accused of running over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot
A Hawaii man is accused of intentionally running over a woman who was pushing a 6-month-old child in a stroller across a Walmart parking lot, authorities said.
Police seek Maui mom who fled with infant son she doesn’t have custody of
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for custodial interference. Police said 37-year-old Nadira Rosado left her home in Wailuku with her 3-month-old son Hoku Nui Wada. The boy’s father was granted sole custody of him on Thursday. Police...
Suspect purposely runs over woman with baby in Walmart parking lot, police say
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii are investigating a critical incident that occurred at a Walmart parking lot Wednesday morning. KHNL reports Honolulu police were called to a Mililani-area Walmart parking lot at about 9 a.m. regarding a person who was hit by a car. According to the Honolulu...
Family of woman struck by car in Mililani wants answers
Anger and confusion for the family of the woman who police said was struck by a car in Mililani and then assaulted by the driver of that car. They still can't understand why it happened and are looking for answers.
Honolulu Police release 2022 Disciplinary Report
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department has released its 2022 disciplinary report. Overall, HPD disciplined 22 officers for 14 incidents. Several of the cases resulted in the officers being let go.
In wake of Memphis case, commission grills HPD chief about slow discipline for officers accused of wrongdoing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The swift firing of the Memphis police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols is leading to call for change in Honolulu. HPD Chief Joe Logan said Wednesday he doesn’t have the power to immediately discharge a police officer, which raised even more questions about police discipline at a Honolulu Police Commission meeting Wednesday afternoon.
2 victims in Kealoha case to get paid nearly $3M by the city
The City has agreed to pay nearly three million dollars to two of the victims in the Kealoha conspiracy scandal.
Investigators seek cause of early-morning blaze that destroyed Waipahu house
FBI arrests ex-Punahou basketball coach on charges relating to possessing child sex abuse material. The FBI has arrested former Punahou basketball coach Dwayne Yuen on Thursday morning, officials said.
HPD: Suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller, beat man in Walmart parking lot
A Manoa turf battle as UH moves to redevelop land used by an historic school. The principle here at the University Lab School says their relationship with the University of Hawaii dates back all the way to the 1930s.
Fatal crash in Kailua leaves 1 man dead
Honolulu Police are investigating a crash in Kailua that left a bicyclist dead.
String of stolen vehicles used in ATM thefts on Big Island
Big Island police are investigating a string of early morning ATM thefts.
Missing persons case reclassified as murder, bodies found
A missing persons case turned into an apparent murder, suicide after Honolulu police found the bodies of two people that had been reported missing.
Neal Milner: Honolulu's Rail Is More About Incompetence Than Corruption
Thirty years ago last month, “The Simpsons” aired “Marge Versus the Monorail” about a con man who persuades the small town of Springfield to build a monorail. “Well sir,” he tells the town meeting in “The Monorail Song”:. “There’s nothing on earth.
Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
Punchbowl residents mourn ― and demand action ― after crash kills a father of 2 young sons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A deadly car crash in Punchbowl over the weekend left residents shaken ― and demanding action. Police say around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, 59-year-old Elmer Milikini was heading eastbound on Iolani Avenue when an Oahu woman tried to overtake him and sideswiped his car. Milikini lost control...
Heads up, Oahu drivers: 1,700 city parking meters now accepting payments via app
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, Oahu drivers: Roughly 1,700 parking meters can now accept payments through a new mobile app in an effort to modernize, the city announced Wednesday. These meters are mainly in Honolulu, from Chinatown to Waikiki, and they’ll have special stickers on them, the city said.
Violation at Palolo home development pauses work
The City’s Department of Planning and Permitting is temporarily halting a home development project in Palolo Valley. Residents have shared concerns after a boulder smashed into a home and are afraid the excavating of the mountain for the home development may have led to the boulder falling. Inspectors said they have not found a connection between the two but have found other violations.
Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by truck near Mokuleia Beach Park
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a truck near Mokuleia Beach Park Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. along Farrington Highway. On January 31, 2023, at about 6:45 PM, a critical motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist occurred in the area...
