CMPD investigating fatal shooting in south Charlotte
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in south Charlotte. According to a news release, shortly before 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots fired in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. When officers got there, they found a victim with multiple gunshot...
WBTV
14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting
14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting
WBTV
One person killed in east Charlotte, search for shooter ongoing
One person killed in east Charlotte, search for shooter ongoing
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
WBTV
14-year-old arrested in connection with Kannapolis homicide case
14-year-old arrested in connection with Kannapolis homicide case
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
WBTV
Man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex identified
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.
Body cam video released after man dies from suspected medical episode in CMPD custody
A judge has granted the release of several officers’ body camera videos after a man died over the summer from a suspected medical episode while he was in custody.
WBTV
Police find missing Mecklenburg County man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located a Mecklenburg County man previously reported missing. Phillip Hammond, 85, was last seen leaving his home along Sardis Road around 7 p.m. on Thursday. By Friday morning, officers reported he was found. Download the free WBTV News app for the...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify suspect who robbed south Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the person responsible for robbing a south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. The incident happened Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 11:30 p.m. at the Sam’s Mart located at 527 Providence Road. Surveillance footage from the business...
WBTV
One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park
One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
WBTV
Neighbors concerned after deadly east Charlotte shooting
Neighbors concerned after deadly east Charlotte shooting
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Mooresville man faces drug-trafficking charges following pursuit by ICSO deputy on I-77
A Mooresville man faces drug trafficking charges after a pursuit by an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Interstate 77. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Randell Damar Myricks, 29, of Powder Horn Circle Mooresville, in a news release Thursday. The suspect was recently released from prison and is on parole for trafficking cocaine, according to the ICSO.
WBTV
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you make plans for filing your taxes, you may want to reconsider how you’re sending them in. Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. It happened on Wednesday along Rocky River...
Wanted: Matthews Kohl’s store robbery suspect IDd
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspect being sought in a smash-and-grab job at a Matthews Kohl’s store last year has been identified, Matthews Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the robber on January 26, 2022 around 8:30 p.m. at a Kohl’s on East Independence Boulevard. Iron Station resident Logan Guffie, 34, […]
Monroe Police investigating after shooting in Walmart parking lot
MONROE, N.C. — One person was shot in the Walmart parking lot in Monroe, police confirmed. The Monroe Police Department is investigating. Police have not given the status of the victim, and it's not clear if a suspect is in custody. Further details about the investigation have not been made public.
WBTV
Homicide investigation underway near east Charlotte park
Homicide investigation underway near east Charlotte park

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
WBTV
Lancaster police searching for missing teen
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was last seen at 7 p.m. at Lancaster High School Thursday night. She’s described as having red hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
WBTV
Police: Man shot in Walmart parking lot after drug deal gone wrong
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in a Monroe Walmart parking lot, according to the Monroe Police Department. The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday night. When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Arturo Francisco Marquez had been shot multiple times. [Police: Woman critically...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Community Members Calling For An Arrest In 5-Year-Old Shot & Killed On NY Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been a month since a 5-year-old girl was accidently shot in Charlotte minutes into the New Year . However, there still hasn’t been an arrest. On Tuesday night, members of the community called out the owner of the gun use to kill Lyric Thomas and demanded that person comes forward.
