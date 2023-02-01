ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcitymetro.com

CMPD investigating fatal shooting in south Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in south Charlotte. According to a news release, shortly before 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots fired in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. When officers got there, they found a victim with multiple gunshot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

One person killed in east Charlotte, search for shooter ongoing

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

14-year-old arrested in connection with Kannapolis homicide case

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. WBTV seeking solutions for catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
KANNAPOLIS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police find missing Mecklenburg County man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located a Mecklenburg County man previously reported missing. Phillip Hammond, 85, was last seen leaving his home along Sardis Road around 7 p.m. on Thursday. By Friday morning, officers reported he was found. Download the free WBTV News app for the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Neighbors concerned after deadly east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Sheriff: Mooresville man faces drug-trafficking charges following pursuit by ICSO deputy on I-77

A Mooresville man faces drug trafficking charges after a pursuit by an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Interstate 77. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Randell Damar Myricks, 29, of Powder Horn Circle Mooresville, in a news release Thursday. The suspect was recently released from prison and is on parole for trafficking cocaine, according to the ICSO.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: Matthews Kohl’s store robbery suspect IDd

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspect being sought in a smash-and-grab job at a Matthews Kohl’s store last year has been identified, Matthews Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the robber on January 26, 2022 around 8:30 p.m. at a Kohl’s on East Independence Boulevard. Iron Station resident Logan Guffie, 34, […]
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

Monroe Police investigating after shooting in Walmart parking lot

MONROE, N.C. — One person was shot in the Walmart parking lot in Monroe, police confirmed. The Monroe Police Department is investigating. Police have not given the status of the victim, and it's not clear if a suspect is in custody. Further details about the investigation have not been made public.
MONROE, NC
WBTV

Homicide investigation underway near east Charlotte park

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Lancaster police searching for missing teen

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was last seen at 7 p.m. at Lancaster High School Thursday night. She’s described as having red hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

Police: Man shot in Walmart parking lot after drug deal gone wrong

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in a Monroe Walmart parking lot, according to the Monroe Police Department. The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday night. When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Arturo Francisco Marquez had been shot multiple times. [Police: Woman critically...
MONROE, NC

