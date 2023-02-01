ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Cash Ball” game were:

08-14-18-23, Cash Ball: 6

(eight, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-three; Cash Ball: six)

