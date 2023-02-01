IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 42 points and Monika Czinano had 28 as No. 6 Iowa defeated No. 8 Maryland 96-82. Clark, who entered second in the nation in scoring at 27.1 points per game, was 13 of 19 from the field, including 6 for 11 on 3-pointers. She also had seven rebounds and eight assists. It was the sixth time in her career that Clark scored 40 or more points. The Hawkeyes extended their winning streak to seven and stayed in second place in the Big Ten. Maryland had its five-game winning streak snapped.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO