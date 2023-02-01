ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Grant program works to improve quality of Madison neighborhoods

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Rock County nursing program aims to combat nurse shortage

Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Nonprofit Project Home helps Madison residents make minor & major home repairs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials are reminding low-to-moderate income households of resources available to support them in making minor and major home repairs. Through nonprofit Project Home, the City of Madison’s Department of Planning, Community & Economic Development explained that more than 2,000 homes have been rehabilitated and funding for the program is available in 2023.
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

Homeowners dispute zoning ordinance effects on historic districts

The City of Madison Common Council’s Transportation Policy and Planning Board approved an ordinance Tuesday, Jan. 17, creating a Transit-Oriented Development Overlay Zoning District. The district is part of a project that aims to create housing along upcoming routes for the bus rapid transit lines, according to the Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Hilldale’s Evereve set to expand

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Hilldale women’s clothing store will be getting an even bigger space at the shopping center. Hilldale announced that Evereve will be expanding, taking on additional room in the former location of athletic apparel store Title Nine. Evereve shoppers will continue to be able to...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

The City of Madison proposes new tax district to fund public works projects, affordable housing in South Madison

The City of Madison proposed a $115 million plan to support communities in South Madison by allocating tax revenue toward economic development in the area. The “South Madison Plan” was sent to the state’s Tax Increment Finance Joint Review Board Friday. It would create a Tax Increment Financing District called TID 51, directing $115 million towards economic development in South Madison neighborhoods bounded by Fish Hatchery Road, John Nolen Drive and the Beltline Highway.
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

University Club reopens Union Commons

The University Club reopened Jan. 23 with a brand new first floor, called the Union Commons. The Union Commons was created by the Wisconsin Union and will serve as a café with house-made food items, Wisconsin Union Communications Director Shauna Breneman said in an email to The Badger Herald.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Learning Hands-Only CPR for February Heart Month

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD officer resigns amid disorderly conduct allegation, internal investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department confirms Thursday that an officer resigned amid an internal investigation in the agency and a criminal investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. According to a spokesperson for MPD, Officer Keith Brown resigned on Jan. 20. MPD said with the resignation,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane County promotes clean energy tax credits for area entities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County’s Office of Energy and Climate Change is encouraging Dane County residents to embrace clean energy through the federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The 2022 IRA provides $370 billion for clean energy and climate action projects, much of which will be available through tax...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Kiko!

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Salt vs. sand use: City of Madison Streets Division weighs in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Following a big snowfall as the Capitol City saw Saturday, some residents may be wondering why the city’s interior roadways are more snow-covered than perhaps neighboring municipalities. The answer lies within a policy the City of Madison Streets Division has been practicing for more than a decade.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

MPD officer resigns after criminal charge, internal investigation

MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison police officer accused of hurting a woman during a physical altercation at a local restaurant last fall has resigned, department officials said Thursday. News 3 Now first reported on allegations against former MPD officer Keith Brown in November 2022 after he was arrested on tentative...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
MADISON, WI

