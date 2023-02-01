Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
Survey: Most UW students afraid to express views in class
Most students who responded to a survey about free speech on University of Wisconsin campuses said they're afraid to express their views on controversial topics in class.
nbc15.com
Grant program works to improve quality of Madison neighborhoods
Vehicles deemed too easy to steal will no longer be covered by some of the country’s largest auto insurers. UW Whitewater at Rock County and Edgewood College partnered to start a new nursing program in an effort to educate and retain nurses for Southern Wisconsin communities. Madison East vs...
Channel 3000
Madison school board approves summer school pay increase
Madison school board approves summer school pay increase. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
nbc15.com
Rock County nursing program aims to combat nurse shortage
Rock County nursing program aims to combat nurse shortage
nbc15.com
Nonprofit Project Home helps Madison residents make minor & major home repairs
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials are reminding low-to-moderate income households of resources available to support them in making minor and major home repairs. Through nonprofit Project Home, the City of Madison’s Department of Planning, Community & Economic Development explained that more than 2,000 homes have been rehabilitated and funding for the program is available in 2023.
Badger Herald
Homeowners dispute zoning ordinance effects on historic districts
The City of Madison Common Council’s Transportation Policy and Planning Board approved an ordinance Tuesday, Jan. 17, creating a Transit-Oriented Development Overlay Zoning District. The district is part of a project that aims to create housing along upcoming routes for the bus rapid transit lines, according to the Wisconsin...
nbc15.com
Hilldale’s Evereve set to expand
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Hilldale women’s clothing store will be getting an even bigger space at the shopping center. Hilldale announced that Evereve will be expanding, taking on additional room in the former location of athletic apparel store Title Nine. Evereve shoppers will continue to be able to...
Daily Cardinal
The City of Madison proposes new tax district to fund public works projects, affordable housing in South Madison
The City of Madison proposed a $115 million plan to support communities in South Madison by allocating tax revenue toward economic development in the area. The “South Madison Plan” was sent to the state’s Tax Increment Finance Joint Review Board Friday. It would create a Tax Increment Financing District called TID 51, directing $115 million towards economic development in South Madison neighborhoods bounded by Fish Hatchery Road, John Nolen Drive and the Beltline Highway.
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT revokes 18 wholesale dealer licenses after failing to follow protocol in Wisconsin
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s...
Badger Herald
University Club reopens Union Commons
The University Club reopened Jan. 23 with a brand new first floor, called the Union Commons. The Union Commons was created by the Wisconsin Union and will serve as a café with house-made food items, Wisconsin Union Communications Director Shauna Breneman said in an email to The Badger Herald.
Madison teen wins Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County’s “Youth of the Year”
Madison teen Abea F. was selected amongst five outstanding youth finalists to be named the “Youth of the Year” by Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, the organization announced on Monday. “This is always one of my favorite events of the year,” said Michael Johnson, president and...
nbc15.com
Overcoming the clutter: Understanding accumulation and organization
Overcoming the clutter: Understanding accumulation and organization
nbc15.com
Learning Hands-Only CPR for February Heart Month
Learning Hands-Only CPR for February Heart Month
nbc15.com
MPD officer resigns amid disorderly conduct allegation, internal investigation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department confirms Thursday that an officer resigned amid an internal investigation in the agency and a criminal investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. According to a spokesperson for MPD, Officer Keith Brown resigned on Jan. 20. MPD said with the resignation,...
nbc15.com
Dane County promotes clean energy tax credits for area entities
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County’s Office of Energy and Climate Change is encouraging Dane County residents to embrace clean energy through the federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The 2022 IRA provides $370 billion for clean energy and climate action projects, much of which will be available through tax...
nbc15.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Kiko!
Pet of the Week: Meet Kiko!
nbc15.com
Salt vs. sand use: City of Madison Streets Division weighs in
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Following a big snowfall as the Capitol City saw Saturday, some residents may be wondering why the city’s interior roadways are more snow-covered than perhaps neighboring municipalities. The answer lies within a policy the City of Madison Streets Division has been practicing for more than a decade.
Channel 3000
MPD officer resigns after criminal charge, internal investigation
MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison police officer accused of hurting a woman during a physical altercation at a local restaurant last fall has resigned, department officials said Thursday. News 3 Now first reported on allegations against former MPD officer Keith Brown in November 2022 after he was arrested on tentative...
Channel 3000
Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
nbc15.com
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
