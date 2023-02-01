Read full article on original website
Related
There is a winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot
A lucky ticket holder matched all six numbers Friday — snapping up an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize. The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. The front page of the Mega Millions website states there has been a winner of the jackpot in Maine, who overcame steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner. The site also says the next grand prize will be for $20 million and the cash option will be $10.7 million, indicating there was a winner of the estimated $1.35 billion prize. Mega Millions...
Five most popular lottery numbers revealed as tonight’s MegaMillions reaches $1.1billion
FOR the first time in U.S. history, the Mega Millions multi-state has reached a staggering $1.1 billion jackpot. If you're feeling lucky, the top five most common winning numbers have been revealed which have been drawn more times in the past seven years than any other. They include 14 -...
How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions
In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $416 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $416 million.
Powerball winning numbers drawn for Wednesday's $653M jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned to an estimated $700 million, with a cash value of $375.7 million. The next drawing will take place on Saturday evening.
$3M and $1M Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in Florida; jackpot hits $1.35B
The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated after $1.35 billion after no one matched all the winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.
A single winning $1.35bn Mega Millions ticket has been sold
A single winning $1.35bn (£820m) Mega Millions ticket has been sold in Maine, in the state’s first jackpot. The winning numbers, drawn on Friday, were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61, and the gold Mega Ball was 14.The winner has yet to be identified, according to the Associated Press (AP). The odds to win were one in 302.6 million after three months went by without a winner. Pat McDonald, the director of the Ohio lottery as well as the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on Saturday: “Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which...
