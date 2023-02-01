ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Related
MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (six, six, nine; FB: nine) (two, four, zero; FB: eight) (three, five, zero, zero; FB: nine) (eight, eight, seven, six; FB: eight) Match 5. 01-02-14-25-33 (one, two, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-three) Estimated jackpot: $700,000. Mega Millions. 07-09-18-29-39, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier:...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Greenwood Commonwealth. January 28, 2023. It may not change anything, but Mississippi House Republicans who are dead-set against any form of Medicaid expansion now have a bit of cover if they wish to reconsider. As Mississippi Today has recently reported, the state’s 11-member Medical Care Advisory Committee recommended unanimously last...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Cook makes history at IPPA annual meeting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Trish Cook made history when she was handed the gavel Jan. 24 to begin her duties as president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Cook became the first woman chosen as IPPA president when she took the reins from the previous president, Kevin Rasmussen, following IPPA’s annual meeting.
IOWA STATE

