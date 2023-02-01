ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Thieves in Concord targeting your mailbox

Stolen converters are sold to recyclers for up to $800. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for help. Jovontay Williams died in police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

14-year-old arrested in connection with Kannapolis homicide case

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Well-known local radio announcer passes away

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of "The Day The Music Died," a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
SALISBURY, NC
qcnews.com

1 dead in southeast Charlotte homicide, police say

Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police find missing Mecklenburg County man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located a Mecklenburg County man previously reported missing. Phillip Hammond, 85, was last seen leaving his home along Sardis Road around 7 p.m. on Thursday. By Friday morning, officers reported he was found.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Black History Month: Anthony Hamilton

The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte's NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1. AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers. Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach on Oct.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homicide under investigation in southeast Charlotte, CMPD confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. The investigation is taking place on Pineburr Road near the intersection with Thermal Road, which is near Monroe Road. Details about the investigation are limited at this time. CMPD has not provided information on a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Black History Month: Harvey B. Gantt

The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte's NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1. AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers. Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach on Oct.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One person killed in east Charlotte, search for shooter ongoing

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Punishments for roads blocked and burnouts

The accidental shooting of Lyric Thomas happened just after midnight on New Year's Day. Man arrested after large police presence in north Charlotte. The police presence was in the 1400 block of Orvis Street around 8:30 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMS: Gun found on campus of South Meck High

Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl's. A man accused of stealing around $51,000 worth of jewelry from a Matthews Kohl's has been identified and is being sought.
CHARLOTTE, NC

