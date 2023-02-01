Read full article on original website
Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for help
“His light can’t be dulled”: Friends gather to remember Jamal Moore
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On a dark and rainy night, Jamal Moore’s friends gathered at Romare Bearden Park to remember a man who they say leaves behind a light in the Charlotte community. “He definitely made an impact on the community,” Moore’s cousin, Crystal Parker, said. “There’s not another...
Exclusive: Wife talks about late husband, lawsuit against Mooresville
A woman suing the town of Mooresville spoke out for the first time in an exclusive interview with Queen City News. Amy Craven is suing the Town of Mooresville after police fatally shot her husband.
Thieves in Concord targeting your mailbox
14-year-old arrested in connection with Kannapolis homicide case
‘A bright star’: Loved ones remember Charlotte man killed in Nashville stabbing
People who knew and loved Jamal Moore told Channel 9 they’re left with a lot of questions about who killed him.
Well-known local radio announcer passes away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
1 dead in southeast Charlotte homicide, police say
Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. 1 dead in southeast Charlotte homicide, police say. Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Federal lawmakers eye cryptocurrency regulations. Raquel Martin reports...
Police find missing Mecklenburg County man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located a Mecklenburg County man previously reported missing. Phillip Hammond, 85, was last seen leaving his home along Sardis Road around 7 p.m. on Thursday. By Friday morning, officers reported he was found. Download the free WBTV News app for the...
Black History Month: Anthony Hamilton
Homicide under investigation in southeast Charlotte, CMPD confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. The investigation is taking place on Pineburr Road near the intersection with Thermal Road, which is near Monroe Road. Details about the investigation are limited at this time. CMPD has not provided information on a...
14-year-old arrested in shooting death of Charlotte teen in Kannapolis, police say
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to the death of a Charlotte teen found shot to death in a vehicle after it crashed into a Kannapolis home last week, according to the Kannapolis Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting...
14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting
Black History Month: Harvey B. Gantt
One person killed in east Charlotte, search for shooter ongoing
Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Punishments for roads blocked and burnouts
Bond reductions in Mecklenburg County a concern among law enforcement and the community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police posted their frustration on social media after a suspected repeated offender was released a day after a SWAT situation in Charlotte. According to records, Demont Forte has over 100 criminal filings. WCNC Charlotte has covered Forte in the past, including...
Mattie's call issued for missing Georgia teen, last seen in North Carolina
MORROW, Ga. — A Mattie's call was issued for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in North Carolina. Clayton County police said Alejandro Carranza drove away from an area in Morrow on Monday. Carranza was later reported missing. The 16-year-old was driving a Gold 2006 Toyota Highlander with...
CMS: Gun found on campus of South Meck High
