THINGS GET HEATED AFTER ARBER XHEKAJ FLIPS A PUCK AT BRADY TKACHUK (VIDEO)

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj has made it clear to the rest of the NHL that he is afraid of nobody. During Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, a whistle blew as Brady Tkachuk approached Xhekaj, presumably looking for trouble. After all, these two clubs don't necessarily like one another.
They Said It: Juuse Saros, In His Teammates' Words

Get to Know the Preds All-Star Goaltender With the Help of Those Who Know Him Best. Juuse Saros is almost as good at deflecting praise and attention as he is at deflecting pucks - and that's saying something. The 27-year-old goaltender will be representing the Predators at the NHL All-Star...
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Wednesday's game postponed

Beal and the Wizards will not play Wednesday against Detroit due to weather-related travel issues for the Pistons leaving Dallas, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. Beal will have to wait until Friday against the Trail Blazers to get back on the court. The league will presumably...
Jazz's Mike Conley: Cashes in at line

Conley posted 19 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two blocks over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Raptors. Conley's perfect shooting from the free-throw line helped him score a season-high 19 points. The veteran point guard's two blocks were tied for his highest total of 2022-23. Conley also managed to dish out eight assists while turning the ball over just three times.
Alex Belzile named to AHL All Star Classic roster

Filed under: Laval Rocket Prospects Alex Belzile named to AHL All Star Classic roster The forward will replace Justin Barron. By Jared Book@jaredbook Feb 1, 2023, 4:09pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Alex Belzile named to AHL All Star Classic roster Reddit…

