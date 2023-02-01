Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit Red Wings' Filip Zadina joins Jakub Vrana, Alex Nedeljkovic in minors. Here's why
Filip Zadina is the latest Detroit Red Wings' player assigned to the minors to work on his game. Zadina, an underperforming first-round pick from 2018 who hasn't played in three months, was sent to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday. It was an expected move, given his long recovery following surgery, after he...
markerzone.com
THINGS GET HEATED AFTER ARBER XHEKAJ FLIPS A PUCK AT BRADY TKACHUK (VIDEO)
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj has made it clear to the rest of the NHL that he is afraid of nobody. During Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, a whistle blew as Brady Tkachuk approached Xhekaj, presumably looking for trouble. After all, these two clubs don't necessarily like one another.
NHL
They Said It: Juuse Saros, In His Teammates' Words
Get to Know the Preds All-Star Goaltender With the Help of Those Who Know Him Best. Juuse Saros is almost as good at deflecting praise and attention as he is at deflecting pucks - and that's saying something. The 27-year-old goaltender will be representing the Predators at the NHL All-Star...
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Wednesday's game postponed
Beal and the Wizards will not play Wednesday against Detroit due to weather-related travel issues for the Pistons leaving Dallas, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. Beal will have to wait until Friday against the Trail Blazers to get back on the court. The league will presumably...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Cashes in at line
Conley posted 19 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two blocks over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Raptors. Conley's perfect shooting from the free-throw line helped him score a season-high 19 points. The veteran point guard's two blocks were tied for his highest total of 2022-23. Conley also managed to dish out eight assists while turning the ball over just three times.
bvmsports.com
Alex Belzile named to AHL All Star Classic roster
Filed under: Laval Rocket Prospects Alex Belzile named to AHL All Star Classic roster The forward will replace Justin Barron. By Jared Book@jaredbook Feb 1, 2023, 4:09pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Alex Belzile named to AHL All Star Classic roster Reddit…
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER REPORTER SUGGESTS HIGH PROFILE CANUCK WANTS OUT OF VANCOUVER
Now that Bo Horvat has been traded, the focus in Vancouver shifts to the rest of the locker room. Who's next to go? Who's the next captain? Who is part of the future and who isn't?. All questions facing management as the club drudges onward. Apparently, at least one Canuck...
Comments / 0