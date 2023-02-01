ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremen, AL

PREP BASKETBALL: Cold Springs collects senior night wins over West Point

By Sammy Confer
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xvie_0kYFIPxJ00

BREMEN, Ala. – It was Senior Night inside Jesse George Gymnasium at Cold Springs High School Tuesday night and the Eagles and Lady Eagles both celebrated with wins over West Point in their final home games of the regular season. A big second half from the Lady Eagles allowed them to get past the Lady Warriors 58-44 and in the boys’ game, Cold Springs held the lead in the fourth quarter and had to fend off a West Point rally to win the game 56-51.

Cold Springs 58 – West Point 44 (Varsity Girls)

There was a very special moment when the game started as West Point’s Hallie Wheeler put in a uncontested layup, then on the other end, senior Mia Light put in an uncontested layup before being subbed out. Jaelyn Faulkner knocked down a layup, then threes by Wheeler and Laklin Shadix gave the Lady Warriors a quick 10-2 lead early in the first. Ciara Calvert put in a shot down low, and Ella Dickerson drilled a long-range shot to cut it to 10-7. Liberty Shadix put in a trey and another basket inside by Jaelyn Faulkner pushed the West Point lead to 15-7, but the Lady Eagles made a late push to cut into the deficit. Maci Brown and Kenady Graves each hit a shot down low and Brown drilled a three to make it a 15-14 game going into the second period.

Baskets by Malaya Taylor and Calvert gave Cold Springs an 18-15 lead, but a Wheeler trey gave West Point the lead right back at 19-18. Camryn Faulkner hit one of her own from long-range to make it a 22-20 game. A basket by Liberty Shadix made it 24-20, but Dickerson hit her second trey of the first half as that cut it to 24-23. A pair of Dickerson free throws and a floater by Graves gave the Lady Eagles a 27-26 lead. Laklin Shadix and Brown each traded baskets to end the first half as Cold Springs held a slim 29-28 lead at the half.

Brown hit a driving shot in the paint and Dickerson put in yet another trey to quickly push the Cold Springs’ lead to 34-28. Ella Bruer drilled one from long-range to make it 37-28, but a basket by Laklin Shadix in the paint cut it to 37-30. A pair of Bruer free throws and another Dickerson three stretched the Lady Eagle lead to 42-30. A pair of late baskets by Liberty Shadix and Wheeler made it a 42-34 game, but Dickerson continued her red-hot shooting as she hit another three to make it a 46-34 game. Cold Springs would take a 48-36 lead into the final period.

A Dickerson basket and a Brown trey pushed the Lady Eagle lead to 53-36 to start the fourth. A basket by Jaelyn Faulkner cut it to 53-38, but Dickerson put in two more baskets in the paint to make it 57-38 and Cold Springs would go on to defeat West Point 58-44.

Dickerson finished with 23 points for Cold Springs. Brown added 12 points and Calvert ended up with 10. For West Point, Wheeler finished with 10 points, while Jaelyn Faulkner and Liberty Shadix each added nine.

Cold Springs 56 – West Point 51 (Varsity Boys)

Kolten Perry got the scoring for West Point with a shot in the paint, but five straight points by John Mark Smith gave Cold Springs a 5-2 lead. Nic Fallin drilled a pair of treys to push the Eagle lead to 11-5, but baskets by Jacob Harbison, Perry, and Ashton Rodgers tied the game up at 11. Smith drilled a long-range shot and Fallin added a late basket to end the first quarter as Cold Springs held a slim 16-13 lead after one.

Cole Bales gave the Eagles a huge lift to start the second as he put in a pair of treys from the left corner to give them a 22-13 lead. West Point went on a big run to get back in the game as a pair of Rodgers free throws and a pair of baskets by Harbison and Perry cut it to 22-19 late in the first half. A Rodgers trey tied the game up at 22, then Smith and Perry each traded threes to keep the game tied up at 25. Bales put in a layup before the buzzer sounded as Cold Springs would take a 27-25 lead into the locker room.

The Eagles looked to stretch the lead to start the third quarter as Bales and Fallin each drilled a three to make it a 33-25 game. Perry knocked down a shot in the paint to cut it to 33-27, then later on, a three by Brier Taylor and a made shot by Perry made it a 35-32 game late in the quarter. Big baskets to end the quarter by Seth Ingram and Hank Harrison stretched Cold Springs’ lead to 39-32 going into the final period.

A Fallin trey made it a 42-34 game early in the fourth, but four free throws by Jay Lamar cut it to 44-38 with a little over five minutes to go in the game. Perry added a free throw to make it a five-point game, but Smith scored five straight points, including a three, to push the Eagle lead to 49-38. Fallin knocked down a jumper to make it a 51-38 game. A pair of Perry free throws, plus baskets by Kanaan Sutter and Perry, swiveled the deficit to seven at 53-46, but three free throws by Smith made it 56-48 and the Eagles would go to hold off the Warriors at the end, 56-51.

Smith led the way for Cold Springs with 22 points. Fallin added 16 points and Bales ended up with 11. For West Point, Perry finished with 22 points. Rodgers added 11 points and Lamar collected seven.

Cold Springs will travel to take on Hanceville Thursday night, while West Point will head home to take on Dora Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Hanceville splits senior night matchups with Cold Springs

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – It was Senior Night at Lane Horton Gymnasium and Hanceville’s Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs faced off against Cold Springs in their final regular season games. In the girls’ game, the Lady Bulldogs erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to take the lead, but the Lady Eagles ended up pulling away late to barely get past Hanceville 54-51. In the boys’ game, Hanceville took control in the second half and knocked off Cold Springs 52-33. Cold Springs 54 – Hanceville 51 (Varsity Girls) Ciara Calvert scored Cold Springs’ first five points of the game to give them a...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Area tournaments tipping off Tuesday

CULLMAN, Ala. – Brackets for next week’s area tournaments have been released and most of our local teams will tip off their postseason campaigns at home Tuesday night. On the girls’ side, the Good Hope Lady Raiders, the Addison Lady Bulldogs, the Cold Springs Lady Eagles and the West Point Lady Warriors earned top seeds for their area tournaments on the boys’ end, the Meek Tigers and Holly Pond Broncos claimed the top seeds as well. St. Bernard, Hanceville and Fairview’s girls will travel for their opening-round area tournament matchups and Arab, Fairview and West Point’s boys will be on the...
CULLMAN, AL
Franklin County Times

Vina girls get wins over Tremont, Lynn

The Vina varsity girls improved to 14-12 this past week with wins over Tremont and Lynn. Vina beat Tremont 57-45. The Red Devils had five girls score in double figures: Mikala Mitchell scored 12 points, followed by Sara Harper with 11 points, and Kaitlyn Athey, Kaley Attaway and Khylee Brooks all had 10 points each. Layla Hester added four points.
VINA, AL
WAAY-TV

North Alabama student-athletes commit to colleges during National Signing Day

Schools throughout North Alabama hosted signing events Tuesday in celebration of student-athletes who are taking their careers to the collegiate level. While some waited until National Signing Day, others celebrated early. The following students have signed a letter of intent or announced their commitment to a college or university. Schools...
FLORENCE, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Nate Oats Receives Massive Contract Extension

While progress may have slowed on the construction of a new stadium for the Alabama men's basketball program, the University demonstrated Thursday that it is in no way shying away from investing in its fastest-growing sport. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats became set to receive a huge contract extension...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

2023 LB Braylon Chatman accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama

Braylon Chatman accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama on Tuesday. Chatman is a 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama. The local product was selected 2nd team for the Trussville Tribunes “2022- All Tribune Football Team.” This list is compiled of the top high school football talent in the Trussville area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State hosts robotics tournaments

HANCEVILLE, Ala. –  Wallace State Community College welcomed more than 40 teams to campus this past weekend for VEX IQ robotics competitions for elementary and middle school students.    Competitions were held in the Wellness Center practice gym, with hundreds of participants and spectators.    “For the students, they learn so much more than how to snap a part together,” said Terry Ayers, chair of the Wallace State Computer Science program and sponsor of the WSCC STEM Club, which sponsored the event. “They learn teamwork skills, personal, communication skills, collaborative skills and a lot of conflict resolution. Because a lot of kids will have...
HANCEVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Icy conditions possible tonight in northwest Alabama

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday for Lauderdale and Limestone Co, AL as well as Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln and Wayne Co, TN. Freezing rain and sleet may cause roads to become slick tonight in these locations. Elsewhere, scattered rain showers tonight will give way to widespread,...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Duron Crider

Duron Crider, age 89, of Decatur, until the last six years, passed peacefully from this earth at The Oaks Highland in Bessemer on Jan. 30, 2023. Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m., Hanceville Funeral Home with Visitation 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. and with Pastor Aaron Kretzschmar of St. Paul’s Lutheran, Decatur, Alabama officiating. Duron was born in Jones Chapel, Alabama, moving to Cullman with his family as a teen. Mr. Crider was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Anna Lou Schmidt Crider; his parents, Lindsey and Bessie (Parris) Crider; brothers, Hoyt Crider,...
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville’s Carl Quist named to College of the Holy Cross fall 2022 Dean’s List

WORCESTER, Mass. – Carl Quist of Hanceville was named to the College of the Holy Cross fall 2022 Dean’s List.  A member of the Class of 2023, Quist was named to the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.  To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.  About Holy Cross  The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its founding in 1843, Holy Cross has made a positive impact in society by graduating students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life. 
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: William Joseph Speer

Memorial service for William Joseph Speer, age 61, of Hanceville, will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Speer passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at St. Vincent’s Hospital. He was born November 27, 1961, in Cullman, Alabama, to Robert Joseph Speer and Kathlene Speer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Speer; parents, Robert Joseph Speer and Kathlene Speer; and brother, Michael Speer. Survivors include his sons, Jerry (Kaitlin) Speer and Robert Speer; sister, Janice Eddleman; sister-in-law, Mistie Speer; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
HANCEVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck

An Alabama man was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle car wreck, state troopers reported. Arturo Franco Orozco, 34, of Albertville, Alabama, was killed in the wreck that occurred at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Alabama 75 and Horton Nixon Chapel Road in Marshall County. The road was...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Margaret Geraldine Smith

Funeral Service for Margaret Geraldine Smith, age 84, of Vinemont, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; interment in Berlin Cemetery at Mt. Carmel. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Smith passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Woodland Village Health Care. She was born November 9, 1938, in Gadsden, Alabama, to Clarence Newman Gargus and Thelma Gargus. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Gargus; and sister, Dorothy Spencer. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Ralph Dennis Smith; daughters, Carol (Bert) Sugden and Deborah (Robert) Carmichael; grandchildren, Jeffrey Greene, Laura Swiontoniowski, Emily Rudorf, and Kevin Rudorf; great-grandchildren, Emma Swiontoniowski, Nora Swiontoniowski, Axel Greene, and Beverly Greene; and sister, Wilma Stallings.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James Wendell West

James Wendell West earned his wings on Jan. 29, 2023. He was born Nov. 22, 1940 to JC and Alma West. Jim was married to his loving wife Rose for 35 years where they resided in Cullman. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, JC and Alma. He is survived by his wife Rose, his son, James Wendell West (Scoot) and his wife Donna. His two daughters, Kim West Johnston, Kelly West Askew(Bradley) and step son Chris Segroves (Blakely). Six grandchildren, Bethany, Chase, Erin, Katelyn, Harrison and Claire.Jim worked in the trucking industry for 41 years where he retired in 2019. In his past time, he loved to hunt coyotes and groundhogs. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and he will be missed by so many and loved forever. A private graveside will be held with a public celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the West family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the West Family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Alton Glynn Harbison

Alton Glynn Harbison, 74, of Arley, passed away January 29, 2023 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born July 10, 1948 in Alabama. Visitation will be held at Bethel Baptist Church on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. with funeral services to follow. Brother Mike Tidwell will officiate. Interment will follow in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Alton is survived by his sons, Ronny Harbison and wife Meagan and Shawn Harbison; daughters, Kristy Harbison and Sherry Clark and husband Chris; grandchildren, Cole, Gracie and husband Patrick, Sierra, Truitt, and Lillie; siblings, Gwen Thompson, Hilly Harbison and wife Willette, Donnie Harbison and wife Vicky, and Ronnie Harbison; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Truett and Doris Harbison; sons, Donny Harbison and Tony Harbison; brother, Teddy Harbison; and brother-in-law, Larry Thompson.
ARLEY, AL
AL.com

Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville

A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
April Killian

Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!

Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

2 local UA Early College students named to fall 2022 Director’s List

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A total of 501 students enrolled in UA Early College during fall semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the Director’s List with an academic record of 3.6 (or higher).  The Director’s List recognizes students enrolled in classes through the UA Early College program. UA Early College allows high school students to get a head start on their college courses. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors enrolled in UA Early College can choose from more than 80 different online and on-campus courses and earn up to 30 hours of college credit.  All high school students who...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Gadsden finalizing deal to land Whataburger location

Add Gadsden to the list of Alabama cities ready to welcome Whataburger. Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford today said the city council is set to approve a deal to bring the Texas-based burger chain to town. Though there’s no timetable for opening, construction on the $4 million project should begin within...
GADSDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Robert Eugene Sparks

Robert Eugene Sparks, 42, of Falkville, passed away on Feb. 1, 2023, at Decatur General Hospital. He was born Nov. 11, 1980, to Norman Dean Sparks & Cordelia Cook. No services are planned at this time. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sparks family. Mr. Sparks was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Dean Sparks & Cordelia Cook. He is survived by his brothers, Lester Beeler, Jr. and James Lewis; sisters, Karen Dollarhyde, Lois Allen, and Angelia Sparks; and a host of family and friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Sparks family.
FALKVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy