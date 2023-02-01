Coaching Status of Former Bears Player Unclear

Former Bears safety Chris Harris was reported as hired by the Titans but now a report says he still could come to Chicago

The Bears coaching staff remains unsettled even with Senior Bowl week taking place.

They had one more addition to it last week in Zach Cable, son of former Raiders head coach and longtime NFL assistant Tom Cable. Zach Cable will be an offensive quality control coach. He had announced the appointment himself.

Cable, who was coaching outside linebackers at Northern Colorado last year, was a lower-level assistant with the Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders for four years before going to Northern Colorado.

With the Raiders, he assisted position coaches on both sides of the ball at various times, including linebackers and the offensive line.

The Bears still have not announced a new defensive backs coach to replace James Rowe, although there have been various conflicting reports on potential offers for one candidate.

The lastest came Tuesday when Josina Anderson of CBSHQ reported former Bears safety Chris Harris was offered the position of defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. It had been widely reported he was a candidate along with former Packers assistant Jerry Gray, but Gray signed with the Falcons as assistant head coach. It had been reported last week by NFL.com that Harris was taking the job of defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator with the Tennessee Titans.

Anderson also reported Harris is a candidate with Steve Wilks for defensive coordinator with San Francisco after the departure Tuesday of DeMeco Ryans to become Houston Texans head coach.

So it sounds as if nothing is decided anywhere about Harris at this point.

Harris had been a defensive backs coach with Washington and was a Bears quality control coach under Marc Trestman for two years.

Rowe decided just before season's end to take a job coaching defensive backs at his alma mater, South Florida.

