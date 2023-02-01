ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Four-year-old mountain lion P-81 killed in Oxnard

By Judy Abel
The Malibu Times
 2 days ago

Just weeks after the famous and beloved mountain lion P-22 was euthanized after apparently being hit by a car another mountain lion has succumbed to the same fate. The National Park Service reports mountain lion P-81 was also apparently struck by a car just north of Malibu. The body of the 4-year-old male cougar were discovered on Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road in Oxnard. Researchers had been studying the puma since he was first collared in 2020 in the western Santa Monica Mountains. The big cat was exhibiting signs of abnormalities associated with inbreeding due to shrinking habitats caused by freeway barriers. A wildlife crossing meant to broaden and connect local animal populations is currently under construction over the 101 in Agoura Hills. P-81 is the ninth cougar since March 2022 to be struck and killed by a car.

Malibu, CA
