California reverses COVID vaccine requirement for students as it ends Newsom emergency declaration
California officials confirmed Friday that children will not be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to attend schools. Nearly all restrictions put in place by Gov. Gavin Newsom have been lifted and the state's coronavirus emergency declaration officially ends on Feb. 28. However, the policy – first put in place...
Where is the Chinese spy balloon now? Airship spotted flying over North Carolina
The suspected Chinese spy balloon, which has slowly transitioned across the United States over the last two days, now sits above North Carolina. Footage captured by Fox News Saturday morning showed the balloon sitting just above Charlotte, North Carolina, around 10:30 a.m. ET. An image of the balloon hovering above...
Accused Idaho Student Killer Bryan Koherbger Has a Not-So-Secret Admirer
Bryan Kohberger -- the man charged with the University of Idaho student massacre -- is already getting the bizarre affection from women obsessed with alleged mass murderers. Brittney Hislope has written a series of Instagram posts professing her love for the accused murderer of 4 college classmates, gushing that Kohberger is the “perfect man” for her.
LifeFlight pilot prepares for Maine Army National Guard deployment
BANGOR -- The 3rd Battalion-142nd Aviation of the Maine Army National Guard is set to deploy next week. One soldier, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Abel Gleason, will be leaving his family and another career of service behind. Abel Gleason knew he wanted to be a pilot ever since he was...
Kentucky mom says Bryan Kohberger is her 'divine masculine' and claims she sent him letters and dolled up pics
A single Kentucky mother posted dozens of lengthy, diary-like posts where she professes her love for Bryan Kohberger, claims to have sent him letters and pictures of herself, and calls the quadruple murder suspect her "divine masculine." The woman, who goes by Brittney J. Hislope on Facebook and claims to...
Inside Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's unusually long route home to Pennsylvania
EXCLUSIVE: A month after allegedly stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, Bryan Kohberger and his dad set off on a cross-country odyssey in the vehicle of interest, headed home to Pennsylvania from Washington State University. The 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student avoided the most direct route, which along Interstates...
Overdose deaths increase
AUGUSTA- The number of Maine's drug overdose deaths continues to climb. That's according to a new report released today by the Maine Attorney General's Office. The year end report for 2022 found more than 10,000 overdoses were reported in Maine. There were 716 suspected or confirmed deaths. Nearly 80% of...
Heating assistance available
AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
Missing mom's husband considered 'person of interest' faces extradition to Indiana on unrelated charges
An Indiana man who remains a "person of interest" in the disappearance of his wife Ciera Breland nearly a year ago is reportedly facing extradition back to the state after being held in Georgia on unrelated charges. Xavier Breland, 37, has been at the Coweta County Jail in Georgia on...
