Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
25newsnow.com
Federal judge finds probable cause for accused Planned Parenthood arsonist
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The trial will continue for the man accused of setting a Molotov cocktail in the Planned Parenthood clinic on Knoxville Avenue. Federal Judge Josh Hawley of Peoria found probable cause that Tyler Massengill, 32 of Chillicothe, started the fire that lead to more than a million dollars in damages to the clinic.
25newsnow.com
Arrest made for bomb threats at Pere Marquette hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police believe they know who’s responsible for a series of bomb threats that forced guests to evacuate the Marriott Pere Marquette Hotel in Downtown Peoria, the most recent threat happening last weekend. Police said in a Wednesday night news release that they arrested...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington murder suspect arrested in East Peoria
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A year after a deadly shooting in Bloomington, police have arrested a suspect. A McLean County grand jury on Wednesday Jaylin S. Bones, 22, for the shooting death on Jan. 24, 2022 of Timothy Q. Manns. The 29-year-old man was found shot to death in an apartment in the 600 block of West Jefferson Street, near North Oak Street, on the city’s west side.
25newsnow.com
Local teacher arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School, accused of distributing ‘harmful materials’
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A local teacher has been arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School on allegations of distributing harmful materials to a minor. 23-year-old Garrett Wood is listed on the Henry-Senachwine High School’s website as a driver’s ed and history teacher. The school is in Marshall...
25newsnow.com
Juveniles arrested after fleeing police
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Three juveniles have been arrested after fleeing police in a reported stolen vehicle. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers attempted to pull the vehicle over at the intersection of Ligonier and Marquette. The vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed and was...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington school board member to get treatment in veterans court for repeat DUI
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Bloomington School District 87 school board member is being given a chance to avoid jail through a veterans program after a repeat drunken driving conviction. A judge on Tuesday sentenced Fitzgerald Samedy, 36, to 2 1/2-years on probation with McLean County’s Veterans Treatment Court....
25newsnow.com
Wednesday afternoon shooting becomes Peoria’s first homicide of 2023
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a Bloomington woman died early Thursday after she was shot a day earlier on Peoria’s south side. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim as Sara Gater, 29, who was shot in the area of Wiswall and Laramie Streets about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
25newsnow.com
12 and 14-year-old arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 12 and 14-year-old were arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing from police. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says that at around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 2100 block of West Antoinette on a report of a stolen vehicle that just occurred.
25newsnow.com
Injured Bradley student looks for answers after hit and run crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Bradley University student wants to know who the driver was who hit him while crossing the street when he was walking to campus a couple of months ago. Peoria Police say they have no suspect information. “I actually don’t remember that day,” said senior...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police searching for missing person
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Kyle Swearingen. Police say Swearingen was last seen on January 25 in the 3200 block of West Richwoods Boulevard. He is a white man, 48-years-old and around 5 feet 7 inches tall...
25newsnow.com
State of Illinois to mandate police body cameras
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new change will be coming to police departments in 2025. Each police department in the State of Illinois must have officers wearing body cameras. Bloomington Police Department’s public information officer said body cameras should be seen as tools and not weapons. “The training...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Woman critical after shooting on Peoria’s south side
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A woman has critical injuries after a shooting about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Wiswall and Laramie Streets on Peoria’s south side. Peoria Police said in a news release about 6:30 p.m. that they don’t have information about any suspects. Police...
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms over Peoria annexation proposal
MEDINAH TOWNSHIP (25 News Now) - The city of Peoria is opening the door for a 90-acre addition near Dunlap to its borders. But nearby neighbors say they’re being left out of the loop. Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hear property owner Fenceline’s proposal Thursday, before sending an...
25newsnow.com
1 hospitalized after semi rolls over into Peoria County ravine
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The right lane of Route 6 southbound, near War Memorial Drive in Peoria, was shut down after a semi overturned into a ravine. Illinois State Police say it happened around 1:40 PM Thursday. ISP says it remains unclear at this time what caused the semi...
25newsnow.com
Local groups urge postpartum support for new parents
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Postpartum psychosis is a rare condition pushed into the spotlight following the Massachusetts killing of three children allegedly by their mother’s hand. While that condition occurs in an extremely small percentage of births, local experts said this does highlight the high amount of stress...
25newsnow.com
“We were just thrown out to the street”: Peru’s only hospital closes abruptly
PERU, Illinois (KWQC) - St. Margaret’s - Peru hospital closed its doors on Jan. 28, in an abrupt move patients claim, they were not properly notified about. In a letter from hospital leadership to employees, executives said the hospital’s current provider of physicians terminated its contract and St. Margaret’s can’t find or financially support a new emergency room provider. In addition, the letter said there’s not enough staff to operate the hospital in Peru and St. Margaret Health’s other hospital a few miles away in Spring Valley. The letter cites COVID, a cyber-attack preventing timely billing, staffing shortages, and other rising costs for the closure.
25newsnow.com
Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
25newsnow.com
Rivian, State Farm layoffs create recession worries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Large layoffs at Rivan Automotive and State Farm Insurance, among others, have sparked concern that the U.S. economy is heading for a recession. Rivian announced that 6% of its workforce will be let go, but the electric vehicle maker is keeping its assembly line employees.
25newsnow.com
Rescued lemur ‘King Julian’ continues to do well, says zoo
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - “King Julian,” the ring-tailed lemur found and rescued last month continues to do well, according to the Miller Park Zoo. Julian is showing more interest in activities every day, according to zoo keepers. The lemur has started “shifting” - moving from one enclosure to another - to observe what staff members are doing.
25newsnow.com
Portable heaters blamed for house fire on Peoria’s south side
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A preliminary investigation indicates a house fire late Thursday afternoon on Peoria’s south side was caused by an electrical problem with portable heaters in the home. The Peoria Fire Department said two people who lived in the house in the 1800 block of South...
Comments / 0