Troy, NY

Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler delivers State of the City address

Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler delivered his State of the City address this week. Keeler began Wednesday’s speech at the Cohoes Senior Center with a look back at promises he made when first elected three years ago. The Democrat says early meetings with state lawmakers laid the groundwork for progress taking place today on some of his key initiatives.
COHOES, NY
Hundreds of gallons of waste oil leaked at troubled Norlite facility

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, spill responders responded to the Norlite facility in Cohoes. This comes after a report that 200 gallons of waste oil leaked onto the ground just after 9:00 A.M. on February 2nd. Crews were able to contain 10,000 gallons...
COHOES, NY
Ambulance service sells off license, leaving Cohoes with uncertain coverage, hefty bill

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — Cohoes Mayor William Keeler addressing several issues and changes during his State of the City address, including ambulance concerns. "Nationwide ambulance response times have grown longer in the post-COVID era for many reasons" said Cohoes Mayor (D) William Keeler "rarely the fault of the ambulance company, the Capital Region including Cohoes is no exception."
COHOES, NY
Cohoes finding ways to budget in new ambulance service

Empire Ambulance has serviced the City of Cohoes since the 90's, but within the last few months they sold their license to operate to a company called Ambulnz, which is currently operating one vehicle in the city right now. "The understanding was that there would be no charge to the...
COHOES, NY
Albany Memorial Emergency Department reopens following water main break

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The main entrance and emergency department of Albany Memorial Hospital on Northern Boulevard in Albany were closed due to a water main break. Officials with St. Peter's Health Partners, who manage the hospital, say patients in need of emergency care were encouraged to instead seek it at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, St. Peter's Hospital in Albany or any other local emergency department.
ALBANY, NY
Glens Falls schools release mascot change timeline

Glens Falls City School District continues to look into the future of its school mascot, after the New York State Department of Education released new guidance late last year calling for Native American imagery and mascots to be removed from school buildings and sports teams. Glens Falls has jumped on the conversation around creating a new mascot, with detailed plans for discussions, student input and a timeline.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Montgomery Co. Sheriff invited to State of the Union

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffrey T. Smith was invited to attend the 2023 State of the Union address. Each year, members of Congress are permitted one guest for the speech, which will take place this year on Tuesday, February 7. Sheriff Smith was chosen...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
Boy, 6, artist behind new Albany County reusable bags

February is “Go Red for Women” month. It highlights the dangers of cardiovascular disease in women. Albany County is getting ready to kick it off with a heartfelt message. Gabe Greenberg was born with a congenital heart defect. He designed a reusable bag to raise awareness about the...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Parents Push Back on Homeless Shelter Location

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A plan by Saratoga Springs city officials to establish a homeless shelter on Williams Street has been met with backlash from parents and community members at Saratoga Central Catholic School, who say the shelter could create safety concerns for the school’s students. On Monday, Jan....
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

