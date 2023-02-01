Read full article on original website
Related
WRGB
Troy residents want answers to why federal grant to replace lead pipes unused for years
TROY, N.Y. (WRGB) — An emotional night at Troy City Hall Thursday as some residents made sure their concerns over elevated lead levels in their water don’t fall on deaf ears. They demanded answers as to why $500,000 set aside to replace lead pipes has sat untouched for...
wamc.org
Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler delivers State of the City address
Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler delivered his State of the City address this week. Keeler began Wednesday’s speech at the Cohoes Senior Center with a look back at promises he made when first elected three years ago. The Democrat says early meetings with state lawmakers laid the groundwork for progress taking place today on some of his key initiatives.
WRGB
Organizations claim "missed opportunities" in Hochul's housing crisis budget
Governor Hochul's budget laid out several proposals for New York Housing crisis including a plan to build 800,000 new homes over the next decade, and $250 million dollars for infrastructure upgrades and improvements to local housing growth and development throughout the state. "The reality is" said Citizen Action of New...
WRGB
Hundreds of gallons of waste oil leaked at troubled Norlite facility
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, spill responders responded to the Norlite facility in Cohoes. This comes after a report that 200 gallons of waste oil leaked onto the ground just after 9:00 A.M. on February 2nd. Crews were able to contain 10,000 gallons...
WRGB
Ambulance service sells off license, leaving Cohoes with uncertain coverage, hefty bill
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — Cohoes Mayor William Keeler addressing several issues and changes during his State of the City address, including ambulance concerns. "Nationwide ambulance response times have grown longer in the post-COVID era for many reasons" said Cohoes Mayor (D) William Keeler "rarely the fault of the ambulance company, the Capital Region including Cohoes is no exception."
WRGB
Cohoes finding ways to budget in new ambulance service
Empire Ambulance has serviced the City of Cohoes since the 90's, but within the last few months they sold their license to operate to a company called Ambulnz, which is currently operating one vehicle in the city right now. "The understanding was that there would be no charge to the...
Elevated levels of lead found in water samples in Troy
Elevated levels of lead have been detected in water samples around the City of Troy.
Code Blue Extreme alert declared in Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue Extreme alert for Wednesday, February 1 through Saturday, February 4.
WRGB
Albany Memorial Emergency Department reopens following water main break
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The main entrance and emergency department of Albany Memorial Hospital on Northern Boulevard in Albany were closed due to a water main break. Officials with St. Peter's Health Partners, who manage the hospital, say patients in need of emergency care were encouraged to instead seek it at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, St. Peter's Hospital in Albany or any other local emergency department.
New survey looks to probe Ellis-St. Peter’s merger
The Schenectady Coalition for Healthcare Access is seeking full disclosure about changes to healthcare services at Ellis Medicine, including Bellevue Woman's Center, since St. Peter's Health Partners assumed management services in November 2021.
Glens Falls schools release mascot change timeline
Glens Falls City School District continues to look into the future of its school mascot, after the New York State Department of Education released new guidance late last year calling for Native American imagery and mascots to be removed from school buildings and sports teams. Glens Falls has jumped on the conversation around creating a new mascot, with detailed plans for discussions, student input and a timeline.
WRGB
Troy school board member steps down following arrest in nationwide drug bust
TROY, NY (WRGB) — A member of the board of education for the Troy City School District has resigned from her position, according to district officials . This comes following an arrest in a nationwide drug and weapons bust. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, thousands of kilos...
WRGB
Saratoga BLM rallies for law enforcement reform in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Capital Region social justice groups are speaking out against police brutality. The Saratoga Black Lives Matter group spoke out against the violent death of Tyre Nichols, a man in Memphis who died after being severely beaten by police officers. Organizers of the group have...
Feds bust 24, including Upstate NY school board member, in federal marijuana case
Albany, N.Y. — A 70-year-old woman on the Troy city school board and her daughter were among 24 reputed members of a large-scale marijuana trafficking ring that authorities charged with shipping thousands of kilograms of pot from California to the Capital Region over several years. Rosemary Coles, 70, is...
Firefighters put out truck fire in Washington County
The Hebron Volunteer Fire Company responded to a truck fire in Hebron earlier on Thursday. No injuries were reported from the fire.
NEWS10 ABC
Montgomery Co. Sheriff invited to State of the Union
FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffrey T. Smith was invited to attend the 2023 State of the Union address. Each year, members of Congress are permitted one guest for the speech, which will take place this year on Tuesday, February 7. Sheriff Smith was chosen...
Search of Mohawk River for possible body continuing
A search of the Mohawk River after a report of a possible body floating in the water is ongoing.
House fire reported off Krumkill Road in Albany
According to the Albany Permanent Professional Firefighters Association Local 2007 Facebook, a house fire has broken out just off Krumkill Road on the Albany/Bethlehem town line. "A" platoon companies are arriving on the scene.
WNYT
Boy, 6, artist behind new Albany County reusable bags
February is “Go Red for Women” month. It highlights the dangers of cardiovascular disease in women. Albany County is getting ready to kick it off with a heartfelt message. Gabe Greenberg was born with a congenital heart defect. He designed a reusable bag to raise awareness about the...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Parents Push Back on Homeless Shelter Location
SARATOGA SPRINGS — A plan by Saratoga Springs city officials to establish a homeless shelter on Williams Street has been met with backlash from parents and community members at Saratoga Central Catholic School, who say the shelter could create safety concerns for the school’s students. On Monday, Jan....
