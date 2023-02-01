ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

1 killed after stolen vehicle crashes in Panorama City

By Matthew Rodriguez
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00KJR1_0kYFGPJP00

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in grisly crash in Panorama City; 1 person killed 01:04

A stolen vehicle pursuit ended when the suspects crashed into an innocent vehicle, killing at least one occupant.

The pursuit began just before 7:50 p.m. when officers from the Los Angeles Police Department spotted a black Toyota Tacoma, which they believed to be stolen.

The crash happened a few minutes later in the 13700 block of Lanark Street near Woodman Avenue. The impact mangled the innocent vehicle.

Police apprehended the driver and the passenger inside the stolen vehicle. The department has not released the identity of the innocent person killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

