Candidates talk about their plans if elected Clayton County sheriff
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga - Candidates for Clayton County sheriff got a chance to talk about their plans if elected. Four of the five candidates attended a forum Tuesday night at the Tabernacle of Praise Church. They answered questions from a panel, as well as from the audience. Mickey Garber and...
Clayton sheriff candidates: yes to audits, no to self-promotion
Candidates for Clayton County sheriff on Tuesday vowed that if elected they will not splash their names all over cars an...
Clayton County residents prepare to elect new sheriff after Victor Hill's conviction
CLAYTON, Ga. — It's a crowded race to become Clayton County’s next sheriff with five candidates vying for votes. When former Sheriff Victor Hill left office after being convicted in federal court in an inmate abuse trial, an interim was appointed. In two months, residents will elect a...
Sheriff candidates forum Tuesday, 7 p.m.
(L-R: Dwayne Fabian, Levon Allen, Chris Storey, Clarence Cox, Terry Evans) Several local political groups have banded together to present a public forum for candidates running in the March 21 special election for Clayton County sheriff. The event will take place this Tuesday, January 31 at 7 p.m.at Tabernacle of...
Clayton County chairman's former secretary arrested
That’s where the GBI has charged the former secretary for the Clayton County commission chairman with sending fake threat letters to the chairman. Agents charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with making false statements to the GBI and filing a false report.
Fired Clayton County executive assistant claims she was framed by former boss, chairman
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired executive assistant for Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner claims she was framed by her former boss and still can't believe what has happened. On Monday, the GBI charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with sending fake threatening letters to herself and Chairman Turner, but she told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor she didn't know what was in the letters and was only doing her job.
Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years
A motion to dismiss decades-old murder charges against Black sharecropper Clarence Henderson is scheduled to be heard in open court in West Georgia on March 2. It comes more than seven decades after police arrested Henderson, setting the Black sharecropper on a years’ long journey through the Jim Crow justice system of segregation-era Georgia.
Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson
A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
Henry County Elections & Registration moving, new facility to open Feb. 13
McDONOUGH — Henry County’s Board of Elections and Voter Registration is relocating. The new facility is located in the former Fred’s Pharmacy on Zack Hinton Parkway. Officials will celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 7.
Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner’s secretary accused of sending threatening letter to her boss
The News: Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner’s Secretary Katrina Holloway, age 52, has been charged with false statements and false report of a crime by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. What We Know: The investigation began in June 2022 after GBI agents received a request from the Clayton County...
Former DeKalb Superintendent Crawford Lewis dies at 68
Lewis worked in the district for 33 years before he was fired amid a criminal probe.
DeKalb DA announces recusal as GBI reveals more evidence from officer-involved shooting
DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced that her office is voluntarily recusing itself from the officer-involved shooting case that occurred on Jan. 18 at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in unincorporated DeKalb County. “This becomes the first officer-involved shooting case that this office has...
Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 19-year-old man with multiple counts of financial identity fraud, which the victims believe are related to a rash of U.S. Postal mail thefts. T. Rene Rodriguez, who had mailed a check at a post office located at the corner of Trowbridge and Roswell Roads in Sandy Springs, […] The post Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Metro Atlanta 9th grader charged with battery after teacher assault
A ninth grader at Heritage High School was charged with aggravated battery after an attack on a teacher left the educato...
Cherokee County DA leaves post to become Superior Court judge
After serving for more than 10 years as the Cherokee County District Attorney, Shannon Wallace was sworn in Monday as a ...
Rockdale County student 'allegedly attacked' teacher, officials say
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Public Schools is investigating after a “student allegedly attacked” a Heritage High School teacher, according to a release. The school system did not say if the teacher was injured nor did they offer a reason as to why the alleged attack may have taken place. The school system did say any student engaging in violence would be reprimanded.
2 men convicted of child molestation in separate Cobb cases
Two men were convicted of child molestation in separate cases in Cobb County, the District Attorney’s Office said Thursd...
Suspect in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - One person is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County. Cobb County officials told FOX 5 that the standoff happened at a home on Robertswood Drive in Powder Springs, Georgia. According to investigators, a suspect in an aggravated assault case barricade themselves inside...
DeKalb County leaders to give away 5,000 boxed of food in honor of Black History Month
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Community leaders in DeKalb County are celebrating Black History Month by distributing thousands of boxes of food to residents who could use a little boost in the current economy. DeKalb County government has teamed up with local faith leaders to give away 5,000 boxed of food....
Pregnant woman, unborn child critically injured in shooting at DeKalb County apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A pregnant mother and her unborn child are in critical condition after a shooting early Thursday morning in DeKalb County. DeKalb County police tell FOX 5 that they were called to the Brannon Hill Condominiums on the 6600 block of Singleton Lane around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.
