Too much punch: Uniontown Lake knocks out Canton GlenOak

Uniontown Lake handed Canton GlenOak a tough 56-42 loss at Canton Glenoak High on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Canton GlenOak and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 29, 2022 at Uniontown Lake High School. For more, click here.
CANTON, OH
Salem severs Beloit West Branch's hopes

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Salem still prevailed 43-29 against Beloit West Branch in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Salem and Beloit West Branch played in a 44-39 game on January 22, 2022. Click here for a recap.
SALEM, OH
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East thumps Cleveland VASJ in punishing decision

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East's river of points eventually washed away Cleveland VASJ in an 83-50 cavalcade in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 1. Last season, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Cleveland VASJ squared off with December 22, 2021 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School last season. For results, click here.
CLEVELAND, OH
Never a doubt: Painesville Harvey breezes past Ashtabula Lakeside

Painesville Harvey earned its community's accolades after a 54-18 win over Ashtabula Lakeside on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Painesville Harvey and Ashtabula Lakeside faced off on February 11, 2022 at Painesville Harvey High School. For more, click here.
PAINESVILLE, OH
Canton McKinley dodges a bullet in win over Uniontown Green

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Canton McKinley nabbed it to nudge past Uniontown Green 38-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 28, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Perry . For results, click here. Canton McKinley took on Massillon Perry on January 25 at Massillon Perry High School. For a full recap, click here.
CANTON, OH
Ashtabula Edgewood engineers impressive victory over Geneva

Ashtabula Edgewood left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Geneva 62-35 in Ohio girls basketball on February 1. Last season, Geneva and Ashtabula Edgewood squared off with February 2, 2022 at Geneva High School last season. For results, click here.
GENEVA, OH
Eastlake North nips Mayfield in taut scare

Eastlake North finally found a way to top Mayfield 81-73 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Mayfield and Eastlake North faced off on February 1, 2022 at Eastlake North High School. For a full recap, click here.
MAYFIELD, OH
Alliance Marlington unloads on Alliance

Alliance Marlington recorded a big victory over Alliance 77-49 in Ohio girls basketball action on February 1. Last season, Alliance Marlington and Alliance squared off with January 22, 2022 at Alliance High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
ALLIANCE, OH
Brookfield flies high over Leavittsburg LaBrae

Brookfield's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Leavittsburg LaBrae 81-61 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. The last time Leavittsburg LaBrae and Brookfield played in a 76-68 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH

