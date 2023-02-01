Since the Jan. 26 attack, Tiwanna Turner has been unable to walk and is expected to undergo extensive rehabilitation for her injuries A high school student in Georgia was arrested after an attack captured on a now-viral video sent a longtime teacher to the hospital with serious leg injuries. The student, who isn't being named due to her age, has been charged with aggravated battery in connection with the Jan. 26 incident at Heritage High School in Conyers, an Atlanta suburb, a public information officer with the Rockland...

CONYERS, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO