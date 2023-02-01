University City police honor K9 officer with final walk

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The University City Police Department on Tuesday said goodbye to one of their K9 officers. Police and K9 officers from across the area came together to celebrate K9 King’s years of service before he was humanely euthanized for medical issues.

“He was a puppy when we first obtained K9 King at less than one year old, so he’s grown with us,” said Chief Larry Hampton for the University City Police Department.

He said K9 King’s years of service with the department are filled with searches for drugs, guns, suspects, and much more.

“We just want to make his life the most quantifying as possible and quality as possible,” Hampton said.

K9 King developed a rare medical condition that caused him to be euthanized. His handler said K9 King loved snacking on treats and playing with his favorite plush toy, Elmo.

