University City, MO

University City police honor K9 officer with final walk

By Kayla Shepperd, Mallory Thomas
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The University City Police Department on Tuesday said goodbye to one of their K9 officers. Police and K9 officers from across the area came together to celebrate K9 King’s years of service before he was humanely euthanized for medical issues.

“He was a puppy when we first obtained K9 King at less than one year old, so he’s grown with us,” said Chief Larry Hampton for the University City Police Department.

He said K9 King’s years of service with the department are filled with searches for drugs, guns, suspects, and much more.

“We just want to make his life the most quantifying as possible and quality as possible,” Hampton said.

K9 King developed a rare medical condition that caused him to be euthanized. His handler said K9 King loved snacking on treats and playing with his favorite plush toy, Elmo.

KMOV

Human remains identified after October discovery in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Human remains discovered in October in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood were identified Thursday as 61-year-old David Albrecht. Albrecht’s remains were found the afternoon of October 17 after a CrimeStoppers tip the day before. A fire department cadaver dog found the remains in the 3200 block of North 19th Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Standoff with sheriff’s deputies ends peacefully in Jefferson County

38-year-old Andrew Conaway of Hillsboro. (Jefferson County) A standoff between a wanted man and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon with the suspect being taken into custody. Grant Bissell is the Public Safety Information Coordinator for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He says deputies received a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Metro East man charged in connection with Pontoon Beach cold case

MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against a 55-year-old man in connection with a cold case in Pontoon Beach. Prosecutors say Roger Sutton is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the disappearance and death of East St. Louis resident Patrenia Butler-Turner. Investigators say she was 40 years old when she was last seen getting into a red pick-up truck on January 17, 2013. Sutton is accused of beating and strangling Butler-Turner and hiding her body in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
FOX2Now

Carjacking suspect facing new, fatal carjacking charge

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man currently facing charges for one carjacking was indicted Wednesday for a fatal carjacking in July 2022. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Loyse Dozier, 20, committed a pair of carjacking over a three-week period in July and August 2022.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

