FOX Carolina
Clemson University researchers identify new gene
A bill introduced by an upstate congressman to end a vaccine mandate passed the house today. Cell phone evidence is expected to be a key part of the state's argument and today we heard more about what investigators found. Attempted Murder Charges for Greer Teen. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body
Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
Georgia Woman Shot in Head in Front of Children While Driving Home: Police
The shooting is believed to have happened during a road rage incident.
5 inmates at large after escaping jail through plumbing
FARMINGTON, Mo. — Federal agents have joined in the search for five inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail on Tuesday night. The U.S. Marshals Service said it had joined the search for the five men and is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of each inmate.
Four men found dead at Upstate home identified and cause of death revealed
The four people found dead at an Upstate home Sunday night after deputies responded to a reported cardiac arrest. They have now been identified and their cause of death has been revealed.
Florida mother found dead in street near SUV with her sleeping child inside ID’d, family says she was pregnant
Alana Sims, 22, was identified by her family as the woman who was found dead in a residential street in Tampa, Florida, near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside.
Wife of doctor accused of driving his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside shouted to rescuers 'he intentionally drove the car over' edge, DA alleges
The San Mateo County district attorney told reporters it was a "miracle" the family of four survived the 250-foot plunge in Northern California.
Undercover police make massive drug bust, arrest man accused of selling drugs across Macomb County
Nino Morrison, of Chesterfield Township, is looking at numerous felony drug charges after undercover police officers made a massive drug bust at his home last week.
Macomb County woman charged with killing her ex-boyfriend who was out on bond in domestic violence case
A 35-year-old Macomb County woman has been charged with shooting and killing her ex-boyfriend during an argument last November in Bruce Township.
Alex Murdaugh's Last Text to Wife Revealed in Court — and Prosecutors Say He Called Her After Killings
Alex Murdaugh is on trial on accusations he murdered his wife and son On the night that Maggie Murdaugh was shot to death alongside her son, Paul, she received a text from her husband's phone that said "Call me, babe." According to court testimony, that text was sent at 9:47 p.m. on June 7, 2021 — after Maggie was already dead. Prosecutors also alleged that Alex Murdaugh attempted to call Maggie's phone multiple times after the killings, in an attempt to create an alibi. In court on...
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
Paul Murdaugh cellphone video places Alex Murdaugh at South Carolina crime scene, witnesses say
Two witnesses in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial testified Wednesday that they can hear the South Carolina lawyer's voice in a video recorded by Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021.
Two arrested for drug trafficking after search of Upstate home
The search of an Oconee County home has resulted in two men being arrested for drug trafficking. Oconee County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Clearmont Road near Seneca, on Thursday.
Mother of 2 shot in the head by possible road rage driver on I-85, deputies say
A woman is recovering after being shot in the head during a possible road rage incident on Interstate 85. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, a woman was shot at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday as she, her husband, and two children were traveling on I-85 southbound near the Georgia state line.
7-Year-Old Boy Who Was Burned, Beaten At Home Dies After One Week In Coma
The boy's father has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child.
North Carolina couple accused of performing 'exorcism' on child, 4, who died
A North Carolina couple are accused of performing an amateur exorcism on their 4-year-old son, who later died. Joseph Paul “Joe” Wilson, 41, and Jodi Ann Wilson, 38, of Mount Airy, were arrested Jan. 13 on accusations their actions led to the death of their son, Skyler Wilson. They are being held at the Surry County Detention Center under no bond.
