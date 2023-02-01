ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KCCI.com

Uncle of Target shooting suspect says family tried to get him help

Larry Derksen, Jr. says his nephew was troubled, and the family and law enforcement knew it. Omaha police said Joseph Jones, 32, was shot and killed by an Omaha police officer Tuesday inside the Target store in Southwest Omaha when Jones repeatedly refused commands to drop the rifle he was carrying.
OMAHA, NE
Omaha police officers shoot, kill active shooter at Target in west Omaha

Omaha police officers shot and killed a suspected active shooter at a Target on Tuesday. Around 12 p.m., officers responded to the Target near 178th Street and West Center Road and worked to clear the store, Omaha police said. Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the shooter was shot and...
Two Omaha Police officers injured, suspect dead in shootout Monday night

OMAHA, Neb. — One man is dead and two officers were injured after a shootout in Omaha Monday night. Officers were called to the Dino's Storage facility around 10:40 p.m. near 55th and Center Street for a burglary in progress. Chief Todd Schmaderer said officers encountered the suspect and...
