ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Maui firefighter critically injured shows movement, opens eyes, family says

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The family of a Maui firefighter fighting for his life after getting swept into a storm drain, said he's showing promising signs of recovery. According to a website for 24-year-old Treʻ Evans-Dumaran, he remains on a ventilator, but moved his foot, opened his eyes, and even gave a thumbs up on Thursday.
KIHEI, HI
KITV.com

Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
OHIO STATE
BBC

Terrifying moment a boulder crashes into Hawaii home

Home surveillance footage shows a boulder crashing into a home in Palolo Valley, Hawaii, narrowly missing a woman. No injuries were reported, but the boulder caused extensive damage to the home. The residents told local TV station KHNL that they are seeking answers to the cause of the incident. The...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Big Island firefighters find two vehicles engulfed in flames upon responding to Fern Forest structure fire

Big Island firefighters on Monday responded to a structure fire in Fern Forest in Puna. According to a press release from the Hawai‘i Fire Department, upon arriving just after 1:30 p.m. at the vacant 1,056-square-foot home located near the intersection of Ala Naualani Road and Jungle King Avenue, firefighters discovered an automobile and a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and a carport partially involved in fire, with smoke spreading into the rafters of the home.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Big Island police again ask for help with locating West Hawai‘i boy missing since July 2022

Kamali‘i M.K. Lawelawe has been missing since last summer and police want to know if anyone might know where he is. The Hawai‘i Police Department is renewing its request for the public’s help with locating the 14-year-old Big Island boy, who was previously reported as a runaway. He was last seen at 10:30 p.m. July 3 at his residence in Kealakehe, wearing white shorts, a white aloha print shirt and a small blue backpack.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiibusiness.com

Two East Maui Icons Win a Nature Conservancy Award

Tweetie and John Lind, co-founders of Kīpahulu ‘Ohana and Kapahu Living Farm, are shown working in a taro patch in 1997 in the ahupua‘a of Wailua in Hāna, Maui. The Linds in October received the Kāko‘o ‘Āina Award from The Nature Conservancy, Hawai‘i and Palmyra chapter for their lifelong commitment and community leadership in protecting Maui. I asked Tweetie Lind about their work.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii. A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature. It would follow similar moves by counties in recent...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

$65/Night Hawaii Resort Fees Persist But President Says Stop

Resort fees are back in the news today, and Hawaii has some of the most eye-popping ones as far as we know. Yesterday, President Joe Biden attacked egregious hotel resort fees and called on Congress to limit some of these fees being levied on consumers. These add up to unfair...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Chefs band together against fast food with new #MauiEatLocal movement

Chefs on Maui have recently banded together to support the island's local restaurants and food trucks. The #MauiEatLocal movement began after seven new fast-food restaurants opened in Kahului and Wailuku last summer. Edible Hawaiian Islands Magazine played a large part in starting the movement when they featured 24 local eateries in their winter issue.
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘It’s Ridiculous’: Public Grows Frustrated By Lack Of Fresh Water At Popular Big Island Beach

One of the Big Island’s most sought-after beaches has been parched for months, prompting locals and tourists alike to wonder when fresh water will be running again. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area on the Big Island’s west side is a wide, white-sand beach popular with swimmers, bodysurfers, volleyball players, picnickers and others seeking outdoor recreation opportunities. The beach has lifeguards and the landscaped park offers tables and pavilions.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Heavy rain threat gradually easing by Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the short term, portions of the state may see more sporadic heavy rain on Tuesday. Areas to watch include but are not limited to Kauai and the Hilo side of Hawaii Island. Stable conditions return Wednesday and last into this weekend.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy