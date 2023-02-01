ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12-year-old shot inside Brooklyn apartment building

By Tim McNicholas
CBS New York
 2 days ago

12-year-old boy critical after shooting in Brooklyn 01:02

NEW YORK -- A child was shot in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the lobby of an apartment building on Bristol Street near Dumont Avenue.

Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

NYPD sources tell CBS2 a gun was recovered in the lobby of the apartment building.

Officers closed Bristol Street as they investigate the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

This is yet another example of a troubling pattern when it comes to kids and shootings . Last year, 157 people under the age of 18 were shot in New York City. It's more than doubled since 2019, a year when 65 minors were shot.

Dianna Mack
2d ago

CBS New York

New York City, NY
