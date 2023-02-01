Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
GRAPHIC: Police body-cam video shows moments before officer fatally shoots pit bull
PAHALA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police body-cam video shows the moments before an officer fatally shot a pit bull at a Pahala home over the weekend. Hawaii Island police released the video Tuesday night. A warning to viewers: Portions of the body cam footage may be disturbing to some viewers. According to...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island detectives continue investigations into three Puna missing persons cases
Detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department are continuing their investigations in three cases involving missing people from Puna during the past few years. Although not confirmed, police do suspect foul play might be involved in each of the cases. The three missing people are:. 37-year-old Jarryd Lee Kalanihuli Ah...
bigislandvideonews.com
Police Body Cam Video Shows Pahala Dog Shooting
PAHALA, Hawaiʻi - Police have initiated a dangerous dog investigation, as well as an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the firearm discharge. (BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police have released the Body Worn Camera footage showing the officer involved shooting of a dog in Pahala over the weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled
Hawaii County Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer and pit bull. ‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman. The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is...
civilbeat.org
Deputy Prosecutor With History Of Neighbor Problems No Longer Employed By County
A deputy prosecutor with a lengthy history of disputes with his neighbors is no longer working for Hawaii County. Randall Winston Albright’s last day as a deputy prosecutor was Jan. 31, said Danielle Niimi, a human resources employee in the office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. Waltjen did not...
bigislandvideonews.com
Puna Missing Persons Investigations Continue
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Police are again asking the public for help with several missing persons investigations from the Puna District over the past few years. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is continuing to investigate several missing persons cases, all of whom are from the Puna District and went missing over the past few years.
bigislandnow.com
Puna man gets 15-year prison term
A 36-year-old Puna man was sentenced to concurrent prison terms in Hilo Circuit Court for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree as well as a number of other property and drug offenses on Tuesday. At the time of the commission of the Unauthorized Control of a...
bigislandnow.com
Jail policies same after Hilo inmate beating; but state’s security cameras being improved
HONOLULU — Following the brutal beating of an inmate by four corrections officers in 2015 at Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center in Hilo, no facility policy changes were made in relation to the incident. The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety says its policies and procedures are proven, evidence-based and...
Judges dismiss themselves from Hilo double homicide case
Following a hearing on Friday, Big Island Judge Peter Kubota and Judge Henry Nakamoto recused, or dismissed, themselves from the Joshua Ho case. He's the grandson accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents, Jeffrey and Carla Takamine, long time business owners of Big Island Delights.
bigislandgazette.com
Third Circuit (Hawaii Island) Seeking Applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel
The Circuit Court of the Third Circuit (Hawaii Island) is seeking applications for independent grand jury counsel for Hilo and Kona. The compensation shall be as provided by law. Article I, Section 11 of the Constitution of the State of Hawaii establishes that whenever a grand jury is impaneled an...
bigislandnow.com
Public input sought on Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street project
Department of Public Works, along with Department of Water Supply and Department of Environmental Management will be holding a community meeting to discuss the upcoming road, water and sewer work related to the Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street Rehabilitation project. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information...
Hilo, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
bigislandnow.com
60th Annual Merrie Monarch Hōʻike tickets go on sale later this month
Tickets for the 60th Annual Merrie Monarch Festival Hōʻike go on sale before the end of this month. The festival announced late Wednesday night on its Facebook page that the public will be able to purchase tickets in person for the Wednesday night, April 12, non-competitive hula exhibition beginning Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hālau
—Long house, as for canoes or hula instruction; meeting house. “Traditionally referred to as a school for hula or house for canoes, halau has become synonymous with various educational facilities whose goals are similar to those of the halau hula, which is = to teach, train, and guide students through their journey.”
