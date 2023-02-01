ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahala, HI

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandvideonews.com

Police Body Cam Video Shows Pahala Dog Shooting

PAHALA, Hawaiʻi - Police have initiated a dangerous dog investigation, as well as an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the firearm discharge. (BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police have released the Body Worn Camera footage showing the officer involved shooting of a dog in Pahala over the weekend.
PAHALA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Puna Missing Persons Investigations Continue

PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Police are again asking the public for help with several missing persons investigations from the Puna District over the past few years. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is continuing to investigate several missing persons cases, all of whom are from the Puna District and went missing over the past few years.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Puna man gets 15-year prison term

A 36-year-old Puna man was sentenced to concurrent prison terms in Hilo Circuit Court for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree as well as a number of other property and drug offenses on Tuesday. At the time of the commission of the Unauthorized Control of a...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Judges dismiss themselves from Hilo double homicide case

Following a hearing on Friday, Big Island Judge Peter Kubota and Judge Henry Nakamoto recused, or dismissed, themselves from the Joshua Ho case. He's the grandson accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents, Jeffrey and Carla Takamine, long time business owners of Big Island Delights.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Public input sought on Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street project

Department of Public Works, along with Department of Water Supply and Department of Environmental Management will be holding a community meeting to discuss the upcoming road, water and sewer work related to the Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street Rehabilitation project. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information...
HILO, HI
High School Soccer PRO

Hilo, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Hilo High School soccer team will have a game with Waiakea High School on February 01, 2023, 17:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

60th Annual Merrie Monarch Hōʻike tickets go on sale later this month

Tickets for the 60th Annual Merrie Monarch Festival Hōʻike go on sale before the end of this month. The festival announced late Wednesday night on its Facebook page that the public will be able to purchase tickets in person for the Wednesday night, April 12, non-competitive hula exhibition beginning Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo.
HILO, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hālau

—Long house, as for canoes or hula instruction; meeting house. “Traditionally referred to as a school for hula or house for canoes, halau has become synonymous with various educational facilities whose goals are similar to those of the halau hula, which is = to teach, train, and guide students through their journey.”
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy