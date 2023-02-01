Read full article on original website
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
Wichita Eagle
KS lawmaker wants to criminalize drag shows if children present, restrict gender affirming care
A Shawnee Republican wants Kansas to criminalize drag performances with children in the audience. Amid a rash of anti-LGBTQ legislation nationwide, state Sen. Mike Thompson introduced a bill Tuesday that would classify drag performances as promoting obscenity to minors. Drag shows performed in front of children would be a misdemeanor on the first offense and felony on subsequent offenses.
Questions remain about Arkansas Senate Bill 43
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The cold weather didn't stop state representatives from meeting at the Capitol on Wednesday— and Senate Bill 43 passed through a House Committee with a new amendment. Though there are still lots of questions about what the bill is trying to do. “We're trying...
Missouri AG pressures schools to ban drag performances
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey put pressure Tuesday on school boards to adopt resolutions banning drag performances where students are present. The post Missouri AG pressures schools to ban drag performances appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kansas, Missouri Republicans push ‘school choice’ amid classroom clash over race, gender
Lawmakers are advancing bills to aid families who want to send their children to private school.
The Missouri Legislature Wants to Impose a Ban on Apparel that Exposes Bare Arms on Women.
Republican lawmakers in Missouri apparently consider their female colleagues’ bare arms to be too distracting and are calling for changes to the dress code to prohibit female legislators from wearing clothing that exposes said arms while at work.
2 House Republicans caught saying Ilhan Omar removal was the 'stupidest vote in world' before begging reporters to not tell GOP leadership what they said
Two House Republicans blurted out what they really thought about Thursday's vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in what they thought was private.
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
While Ron DeSantis Is Fighting Culture Wars, Millions Of Floridians Are Losing Their Health Care
The Florida governor's record of opposing Medicaid expansion — and other initiatives to expand coverage — deserves more attention than it's getting
Republican Booed After Accusing Democrats of Drinking During Speaker Vote
Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack made the remarks as she urged for the deadlocked GOP to vote for Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.
Iowa Republicans file legislation making it a felony to manufacture, prescribe abortion drug
Republicans in the Iowa state legislature introduced a bill on Monday that would make it a felony to manufacture or prescribe mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions. The bill would make it illegal to “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell or transfer” generic or brand-name mifepristone in the state, punishable by up to…
After marijuana vote, Missouri House passes bill to make it harder to change constitution
“Marijuana would still be illegal in this state, would still be fully criminalized in this state, if not for the ballot initiative that allowed less than 60% to pass,” state Rep. Peter Merideth, a St. Louis Democrat said on the floor Thursday.
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Missouri dog euthanized after grooming; family calls for accountability
An investigation looking into an oversight void in Missouri's grooming industry after the dog had to be put down seven days after an accident at a Springfield grooming salon.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Big Committee Return Went Exactly as You'd Expect
The Georgia congresswoman was previously thrown off her committee seats in 2021 for her extreme and conspiracy theorist views.
South Dakota Senator Censured, Unsuspended After ‘Suckling’ Scandal
A week after suspending state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, the South Dakota Senate voted Wednesday to censure and reinstate the Republican, despite a pending lawsuit in which she claimed the legislature violated her First Amendment rights over the temporary removal. Frye-Mueller found herself in hot water after was accused of harassing one of her staffers with a string of unsavory comments about vaccines and breastfeeding, including suggesting that she suckle her own husband to get her milk to come in instead of feeding her child formula. The vote comes after a near-unanimous recommendation early Wednesday morning to remove the suspension. “We believe that is enough to appropriately address the matter and to make the statement to all legislators that your conduct with staff members must be above reproach,” said Sen. David Wheeler. “You must talk with them, and interact with them, professionally. There is no leeway in that.” Following the passage, Frye-Mueller has resumed full voting rights.Read it at NewsCenter1
Carscoops
Missouri Bill Wants To Ban Legislature Requiring Businesses To Pay For EV Infrastructure
Members of the Missouri House committee are arguing that requiring businesses to install electric vehicle chargers is an infringement on their freedoms. Instead, the government wants to ensure that cities and counties that do require such installation to pay the bill themselves. The bill is backed both by fossil fuel interests and the Missouri Retailers Association.
KEVN
State Senator Frye-Mueller reacts to her suspension
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State Senator Julie Frye-Mueller made a public statement in response to her suspension from the South Dakota Senate. On Wednesday, Frye-Mueller, who represents District 30 in the state Senate, was pulled from her committee assignments after an exchange with a female legislative staff member. A day later, the Senate voted to indefinitely suspend Frye-Mueller pending an investigation into an exchange the senator had with a Legislative Research Council staffer.
Senators discuss proposal to put St. Louis police under state control
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has been under local control for the last decade, but some lawmakers would like to see the agency overseen by the state.
