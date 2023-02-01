ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Wichita Eagle

KS lawmaker wants to criminalize drag shows if children present, restrict gender affirming care

A Shawnee Republican wants Kansas to criminalize drag performances with children in the audience. Amid a rash of anti-LGBTQ legislation nationwide, state Sen. Mike Thompson introduced a bill Tuesday that would classify drag performances as promoting obscenity to minors. Drag shows performed in front of children would be a misdemeanor on the first offense and felony on subsequent offenses.
KANSAS STATE
THV11

Questions remain about Arkansas Senate Bill 43

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The cold weather didn't stop state representatives from meeting at the Capitol on Wednesday— and Senate Bill 43 passed through a House Committee with a new amendment. Though there are still lots of questions about what the bill is trying to do. “We're trying...
ARKANSAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Kansas Reflector

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota Senator Censured, Unsuspended After ‘Suckling’ Scandal

A week after suspending state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, the South Dakota Senate voted Wednesday to censure and reinstate the Republican, despite a pending lawsuit in which she claimed the legislature violated her First Amendment rights over the temporary removal. Frye-Mueller found herself in hot water after was accused of harassing one of her staffers with a string of unsavory comments about vaccines and breastfeeding, including suggesting that she suckle her own husband to get her milk to come in instead of feeding her child formula. The vote comes after a near-unanimous recommendation early Wednesday morning to remove the suspension. “We believe that is enough to appropriately address the matter and to make the statement to all legislators that your conduct with staff members must be above reproach,” said Sen. David Wheeler. “You must talk with them, and interact with them, professionally. There is no leeway in that.” Following the passage, Frye-Mueller has resumed full voting rights.Read it at NewsCenter1
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Carscoops

Missouri Bill Wants To Ban Legislature Requiring Businesses To Pay For EV Infrastructure

Members of the Missouri House committee are arguing that requiring businesses to install electric vehicle chargers is an infringement on their freedoms. Instead, the government wants to ensure that cities and counties that do require such installation to pay the bill themselves. The bill is backed both by fossil fuel interests and the Missouri Retailers Association.
MISSOURI STATE
KEVN

State Senator Frye-Mueller reacts to her suspension

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State Senator Julie Frye-Mueller made a public statement in response to her suspension from the South Dakota Senate. On Wednesday, Frye-Mueller, who represents District 30 in the state Senate, was pulled from her committee assignments after an exchange with a female legislative staff member. A day later, the Senate voted to indefinitely suspend Frye-Mueller pending an investigation into an exchange the senator had with a Legislative Research Council staffer.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

