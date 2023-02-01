ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

BCSO arrests man wanted out of Indiana

By From Staff Reports
 2 days ago

Blount County Sheriff’s deputies assisted U.S. Marshals in arresting an Indiana man wanted on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary Monday,. Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey, 31, was allegedly involved in a shooting incident in Indiana.

According to a police report, deputies responded to a residence on Old Glory Road at about 8 p.m. Monday alongside members of the U.S. Marshals Service Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force. Deputies said they had received information that Carter-Mincey was in a GMC Sierra at the residence in Maryville.

Marshals moved in on the driver of the truck, later identified as Carter-Mincey, but deputies said he fled through a field and then back onto Old Glory Road, damaging a fence in the process.

Deputies gave chase with multiple cars “for over six minutes on dark, wet roadways and foggy conditions.” They said Carter-Mincey veered into the wrong side of the wrong multiple times and passed other cars by steering into oncoming traffic. He also allegedly ignored multiple stop signs and traffic lights “in dangerous proximity to other persons in vehicles.”

According to the report, Carter-Mincey fled onto West Hunt Road and then eventually onto Alcoa Highway before getting stuck on a concrete culvert on Oakdale Street. Deputies got out of their cars and pointed their guns at the car before taking Carter-Mincey into custody without incident.

He was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility at 8:28 p.m. Jan. 30 and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Blount County Sheriff’s deputies also charged him with felony evading arrest and felony reckless endangerment. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.

Maryville, TN
The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

