ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Two BMH staff members recognized with Silver Lamp Awards

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gEIBk_0kYFE8hx00

The Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee’s Jan. 12 Silver Lamp Awards included two honorees from among Blount Memorial Hospital’s staff.

Blount Memorial registered nurse clinical educator Kathleen Smith and Blount Memorial Total Rehabilitation pediatric physical therapist Chasity Chandler were both recognized for the high quality of the patient care they provide.

The award ceremony was established “to promote excellence and quality care by professionals in the health care field,” per a BMH press release.

Also per the release, winners are selected by their hospitals “for making a positive impact on patient care through demonstrated excellence and commitment to the patients they serve.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

United Way of Greater Knoxville running program to help families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 600 East Tennessee families stand to get some significant help from the United Way of Greater Knoxville. The East Tennessee Collaborative is powered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Human Services. The grant is for three years and will total $25 million. “The goal...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies

Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

New program at ACDF aims to cut down on ‘frequent flyers’

The Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton is among the first in the state to enact a new program aimed at cutting down on return business. Officials say that the recidivism rate—the rate that inmates are jailed again—is about 45%, but this new program, made available last year, hopes to reduce that rate over the next few years.
CLINTON, TN
WATE

Post Office employee accused of abusing teen

A 70-year-old Lenoir City man accused of aggravated statutory rape of a minor at a Knoxville postal facility entered a not guilty plea during a Feb. 2 detention hearing in federal court. Post Office employee accused of abusing teen. A 70-year-old Lenoir City man accused of aggravated statutory rape of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Homelessness in Knoxville and Possible Solutions

(Ed. Notes: First, some of you may not be getting your daily subscription email. There is a glitch in the system and I’m working on it. Second, I’d like your evaluation of the guest writer for today. Thanks.) Homelessness is a growing problem in Knoxville, Tennessee, with an...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Program at Anderson Co. Jail gives inmates range of classes aimed at reducing recidivism

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Detention Center is the first in Tennessee to try out a new state program in an effort to lower the recidivism rate. The jail said that up to 45% of inmates released from behind its bars usually end up returning. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they hope the new program will help reduce those recidivism rates.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Maryville, Tennessee

Places to visit in Maryville, TN. There are a lot of things to do in Maryville, Tennessee. From a visit to the Cades Cove Museum to golfing at Lambert Acres, you will have a great time on your trip to this charming town. The Blount Country Historical Museum is a...
MARYVILLE, TN
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy