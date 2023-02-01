Two BMH staff members recognized with Silver Lamp Awards

The Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee’s Jan. 12 Silver Lamp Awards included two honorees from among Blount Memorial Hospital’s staff.

Blount Memorial registered nurse clinical educator Kathleen Smith and Blount Memorial Total Rehabilitation pediatric physical therapist Chasity Chandler were both recognized for the high quality of the patient care they provide.

The award ceremony was established “to promote excellence and quality care by professionals in the health care field,” per a BMH press release.

Also per the release, winners are selected by their hospitals “for making a positive impact on patient care through demonstrated excellence and commitment to the patients they serve.”