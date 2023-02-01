Laurel Creek Road in Townsend reopens after rockslide

Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced late Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, that Laurel Creek Road in Townsend had reopened after a rockslide occurred there around 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, Jan. 30. Information posted to Park social media described the rockslide as "large."

It left the road closed to traffic. Emily Davis, a public affairs specialist with the Park, wrote in an email to The Daily Times that several National Parks Service trucks had been used to clear the area as of Tuesday morning.