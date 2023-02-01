Maryville man charged with statutory rape

A Maryville man was charged with statutory rape after investigators with the Maryville Police Department said he had been in a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl. Mauricio Zapeta, 18, McArthur Park, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 6:59 a.m. Jan. 26 and transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility. He was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.