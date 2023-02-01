Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Coroner responds to officer involved shooting in Spartanburg
WYFF4.com
Man fatally shot after stabbing K9, deputes say
WLOS.com
Man arrested in Rutherford County chase identified as Florida murder suspect
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rutherford County involved the suspect in a murder investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Matthew Scott Flores, who has active warrants up and down the East Coast, was taken into custody after a crash just off Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody in connection to nails, screws being left on road in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said they have arrested one person in connection to the screws and nails that have been found on the roads in the area. According to police, they are still investigating the incident. If anyone has information or has suffered car damage...
WYFF4.com
Greenwood Police Department take person in custody in cases of 'prank' that damaged cars
Police in Greenwood, South Carolina, said on Thursday that someone is in custody in the case of a "prank" that had damaged cars. Police posted to Facebook on Tuesday about reports of nails, screws, and other sharp objects being embedded in what looks like normal roadway debris — cardboard, rubber, paper, etc.
Victim in murder-suicide identified
The identity of the woman who shot to death in a murder-suicide has now been released. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville, Monday morning.
WLOS.com
Mother turns herself in, grandfather arrested in case of house fire deaths of 2 children
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Two days after a Rutherford County woman and her father were indicted in the deaths of two young children who died in a house fire, the man has been arrested and served with his indictments, officials said. The children's mother turned herself in the following day.
WYFF4.com
Girl hit in eye with "sharp object" by student near Greenville County elementary school, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville County Schools student is facing charges and a principal is on leave after reports that he hurt another student, according to Greenville Police. According to a police report, the incident happened after school on Jan. 20 across the street from Summit Drive Elementary School.
Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.
A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Spartanburg County.
Woman dies in Anderson Co. house fire, 2 others injured
A woman died during a house fire late Wednesday evening in Anderson County.
Second arrest made following shooting during Greer car break-in
A second person has been charged in connection with the January shooting of a man who confronted a suspect after his vehicle was broken into.
swlexledger.com
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department asking the public to help them find an armed and dangerous
Lexington, SC 02/01/2023 (Paul Kirby) - Detectives with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are turning to the public in hopes that someone will know where a man they says may be armed and dangerous is located. The have multiple warrants for Orlando Rodriquez Green, 34. According to a spokesperson...
Deputies locate missing man with medical conditions in Union Co.
The Union County Sheriff's Office said Wilbert Joe Wright has been located.
Greenville Co. man accused of filming teens in bathroom for 6 days
A Greenville County man is accused of filming teens in a bathroom in Hilton Head for six days.
WIS-TV
Saluda County fire services seek community help
Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Part Two: Alex Murdaugh trial day 8 analysis with attorney Carl B. Grant. Updated: 9 hours ago. Part Two: Alex...
wach.com
Dead man found in the woods reportedly shot himself, Richland County deputies say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a man found dead off of Bush River Road in late January had reportedly killed himself. The 26-year-old man's body was found in the woods near an abandoned building on Bush River Road back on January 29, officials said. Deputies...
Seventh Memphis officer suspended in Tyre Nichols death investigation
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has announced a seventh officer has been suspended as the investigation into Tyre Nichols’s death continues. The officer, who has not been identified, was relieved of duty on Jan. 8, the day after Nichols was reportedly stopped for reckless driving and severely beaten. Graphic video footage of the incident was released…
Coroner: Woman dies while in custody
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said that they responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Tuesday in regard to an in-custody death.
2 dead in Greenville Co. home ruled murder-suicide
Two people found dead at a Greenville County home died in a murder-suicide, according to the coroner's office.
Suspect charged in shooting during Greer car break-in, police say
Police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of shooting a man who confronted him while breaking into a vehicle in Greer.
