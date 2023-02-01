JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — QB Trevor Lawrence was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games and is replacing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, the NFL announced on Tuesday. In the 2022 regular season, Lawrence completed 387 of 584 passes for 4,113 yards and 25 TDs. His 387 completions were the most in a single season in franchise history, and his five rushing TDs were tied with Garrard for the most in single-season franchise history. Lawrence joined Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Bills QB Josh Allen as the only players in the NFL with 25-plus passing TDs and at least five rushing TDs. Against the Titans in Week 14, Lawrence set a career-high with 368 yards passing and was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO