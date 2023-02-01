Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
#1 High School football recruit in the Nation commits to South Carolina
WE HAVE THE #1 PLAYER EVERY COLLEGE TEAM WANTS.... DC NATIVE AND ARCHBISHOP CARROLL STAR - NYCK HARBOR.
Frank Reich adds Super Bowl winning coach to Panthers staff
After being named the Carolina Panthers’ next head coach, Frank Reich is now building out his coaching staff. His first order of business for the Panthers involved bringing in former Super Bowl winner Duce Staley. Staley has agreed to leave the Detroit Lions to join Reich in Carolina, via...
Panthers HC Frank Reich separated himself from Steve Wilks in 2nd interview
So, when did the Carolina Panthers realize that Frank Reich was their man? Well, according to general manager Scott Fitterer, it was after their second interview. Following Tuesday’s introductory press conference for Reich, Fitterer was asked if 2022’s interim head coach Steve Wilks had a real shot at earning the permanent position. He did confirm that idea, but also stated why it was Reich—and not Wilks—in the end.
Caldwell signs with Carolina
Wide receiver Elijah Caldwell made it official with the South Carolina Gamecocks on National Signing Day. Caldwell, a three-star out of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., committed to coach Shane Beamer before the end of an official visit in January. Caldwell, who sent in his National Letter of Intent before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, committed to West Virginia last summer before he backed off of that pledge in December.
South Carolina football recruiting: Shane Beamer 'stacking chips' with 2023 class on National Signing Day
South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer hopes to close strong this week in the 2023 recruiting cycle with another big fish to add to the Gamecocks' top-20 class, as ranked by 247Sports. This is already one of the highest-rated hauls in program history with 11 four-stars, including several within the Top247 national rankings. South Carolina enters National Signing Day with one target left on the board, uncommitted five-star Nyckoles Harbor. Late intel Wednesday suggests Harbor could be heading to Oregon — the track star is deciding between the Ducks, Gamecocks, Maryland and Michigan.
Harris twins split up on National Signing Day as Andrew picks UCF, Michael picks Maryland
One of the more unique recruitment(s) of the 2023 cycle is finally over. Twin four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are headed to different schools as Andrew announced on National Signing Day that he's headed to UCF while Michael announced a verbal pledge Maryland. Both Andrew and Michael were committed...
Sophomore Jacob Wilkins, son of Dominique Wilkins, lands a pair of SEC offers
There is a current trend of talented high school prospects with NBA bloodlines and Jacob Wilkins is another name to monitor on the national scale. The 6-foot-7 sophomore small forward from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview, Wilkins is the son of former nine-time NBA All-Star Dominique Wilkins. Last week, Wilkins earned his...
Report: Some Panthers players unhappy with head coach hire
A new report suggests that some Carolina Panthers players are not terribly impressed with the team’s new head coach. Some Panthers players privately believe owner David Tepper made the wrong hire and should have stuck with interim coach Steve Wilks instead of hiring Frank Reich, according to Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network. Players had... The post Report: Some Panthers players unhappy with head coach hire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Clinton Barlow Commits to Georgia, Georgia Adding Depth Up Front
Offensive lineman prospect Clinton Barlow has announced his commitment to the University of Georgia
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
Panthers OC candidate profile: Duce Staley
Older Carolina Panthers fans should be familiar with the newest addition to head coach Frank Reich’s staff in Duce Staley. Not only was the former Philadelphia Eagles running back a force in the NFC for the better part of a decade, but he also had one of his best outings against his new employer—dashing the cats for 140 yards and a touchdown back in 1999.
Panthers owner admits crucial mistake
Following the introductory press conference of Frank Reich on Tuesday, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper admitted he made a mistake when hiring Matt Rhule. It’s the first time that Tepper acknowledged that hiring Rhule, or the process that made him such a tantalizing candidate to begin with, was a mistake. Rhule, who is now the Read more... The post Panthers owner admits crucial mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WYFF4.com
Athletic trainer performs CPR for 10 minutes after SC athlete goes into cardiac arrest during game
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — An athletic trainer performed CPR for 10 minutes after an Upstate middle school basketball player went into cardiac arrest during a game, according to the school. Denny Vauters, of Southside Christian School, said on Tuesday night, during the junior varsity basketball team at Brashier Middle College,...
Charlotte 2024 DB feeling the vibe at ECU
Rondell Carter, a defensive back from a talented Chambers High School program in Charlotte, recently made a return visit to East Carolina this past Saturday. He likes what he sees in Greenville.
SCBCA state basketball rankings, January 31
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The push for the playoffs continues to heat up across high school basketball in the Palmetto State. On Tuesday, the next set of South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association rankings came out. Below are the Top 10 in each class for the boys & girls with our local teams in bold. 5A […]
WYFF4.com
Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence named to 2023 Pro Bowl games
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — QB Trevor Lawrence was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games and is replacing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, the NFL announced on Tuesday. In the 2022 regular season, Lawrence completed 387 of 584 passes for 4,113 yards and 25 TDs. His 387 completions were the most in a single season in franchise history, and his five rushing TDs were tied with Garrard for the most in single-season franchise history. Lawrence joined Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Bills QB Josh Allen as the only players in the NFL with 25-plus passing TDs and at least five rushing TDs. Against the Titans in Week 14, Lawrence set a career-high with 368 yards passing and was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.
UNC Must Move Past Pitt Loss, Combative Night With Duke Next
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina big man Armando Bacot had taken to accepting responsibility and shouldering blame Wednesday night, saying he should’ve worked harder to gain better position in the low post and finished stronger around the basket despite being met with double-teams, by the time he fielded his final postgame question.
Tajh Boyd: Quarterback, Coach, Poet?
Wednesday was a busy day for the Clemson Tiger football program. Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff had a plethora of interviews to discuss the recently signed 2023 recruiting class, in addition to showing off (...)
South Carolina Hosts Sadiq White On Visit
South Carolina had 2025 4-star small forward Sadiq White in on an unofficial Sunday afternoon.
Comments / 1