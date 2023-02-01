West Bloomfield girls basketball holds on for win over Edison Academy

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 23-29)

DETROIT – The reigning Division I state champion West Bloomfield Lakers (14-2) visited the reigning Division II state champion Edison Academy Pioneers (12-3) Tuesday night. The Pioneers kept it close in the second half, but West Bloomfield was able to walk out with a 59-49 victory.

Here are four takeaways from the game:

Turnovers galore

It seemed like each team couldn’t stop giving each other the ball Tuesday night. Whether it was inaccurate passes or miscommunication, both teams struggled to maintain lengthy possessions. Junior forward Indya Davis was West Bloomfield’s rock on both sides of the floor. Davis snatched multiple passes out of the air, and she also sent a few shots back to where they came from.

Davis said the Lakers’ work on the boards was another key factor.

“Defense and rebounding really saved us,” Davis said. “Them making a pass (and) thinking it’s there, we were already right there getting that pass and still right in their grill.”

Davis finished with a game-high 21 points, and she knocked down a few 3-pointers to get there.

Adjustments

Following a scorching first quarter in which the Lakers scored 25 points, an abysmal second quarter allowed the Pioneers back in it. After leading by as much as 17 points, the Lakers let Edison back in the game and went into halftime up 39-31. Although West Bloomfield shot poorly out of the half, it was able to play good enough defense to keep a lead, and they never trailed Tuesday night.

Lakers head coach Darrin McAllister said he told his team they had to get back to their brand of basketball in the second half.

“We just told them we have to settle down and play our game,” McAllister said. “We started playing their game, and that’s not what we do, as far as playing out of control and playing 1-on-1 basketball and not looking for the shot within the flow of the offense. Once we do that, I think we’re one of the top teams in the state as long as we play our game and play together.”

Two-way guard

One of the players keeping West Bloomfield’s engine running was junior point guard Destiny Washington. Washington had the task of guarding junior Edison guard Devin Hagemann, who seemed to never stop moving on offense. Along with a few steals, Washington stayed true to her position and displayed fantastic facilitation skills.

Washington said her defense causes havoc on the court.

“I’m one of the teams’ best defenders so it’s important that I guard their point guard (and) disrupt their offense,” Washington said. “When I disrupt the point guard, the other players on the court get confused too and it just disrupts the flow of everything. As far as offense, I like to get my teammates involved by dishing to the open person (and) not being selfish.”

Slow night for Hendrix

Senior Laker forward Sydney Hendrix, one of the top players in the state, finished with 12 points Tuesday night. Hendrix was one of the taller players on the court, yet found herself shooting from beyond the arc on many occasions. She wasn’t efficient from three point range, but when she went into the paint she found some success, including converting two and-1s.

McAllister said she’s one of the best players in the state when she gets in the paint.

“Sydney’s a monster inside once we get her going,” McAllister said. “Sometimes she wants to show that she’s an all-around player, and I get it because she’s an all-around player, but sometimes we want to feed her inside and show that she’s one of the top in the state inside.”