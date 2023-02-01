ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

UF President Fuchs responds to antisemitic messages on campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida President Kent Fuchs is responding to antisemitic chalk messages left on campus the day after a Jewish student organization hosted a Holocaust survivor. The Chabad UF Jewish Student & Community Center sent a notice about antisemitic graffiti on and off campus. New messages...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville City leaders declare a gun violence crisis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of residents attended the Gainesville City commission meeting. They listened to Gainesville police chief Lonnie Scott and commissioner Desmond Duncan-Walker, who addressed the spike in gun violence. ‘I feel very happy, particularly for the community that has been suffering for quite some time,” shared Duncan-Walker....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two missing Missouri children found safe in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs police officers say two missing kids are going back home after they were found with their fugitive mother, who has no custody rights. Kristi Gilley, 36, was arrested on a kidnapping warrant out of Missouri. High Springs Police say she and the kids...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Big Springs Regional STEM Fair starts in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Big Springs Regional STEM Fair for Marion County will kick off Thursday. The annual event draws students from Marion and Sumter counties, each displaying their own unique science projects. Dozens of awards will be handed out to individual winners in various categories. Judging will take...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Vigil held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil is being held for the man who died in Alachua County Jail last week. Family members of 32-year-old Marcus Goodman are holding the vigil on February 2nd at the Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville at 7 p.m. Last Thursday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Authorities find dead cats in Gainesville home, seize many ‘feral’ cats

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Control served a warrant to remove cats from a hoarding situation in a Gainesville neighborhood on Thursday morning. Authorities went to a home on Northeast Third Street in Gainesville to remove the cats. Officials say they quickly realized the ammonia levels were too high and a Hazmat team was called to provide air quality assistance.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights Big Horse Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who has worked with horses all his life made his way to the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Rudy Helmuth and his horse ranch.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

The Harn Museum of Art introduces a new exhibit and new hours

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - ‘Posing Beauty in African American Culture’ is a nationally-touring exhibition curated by writer and photographer, Deborah Willis. “The show is broken up into three themes that all highlight beauty, specifically black beauty,” said Jade Powers, curator of contemporary art at The Harn. “The oldest work is from the 1890s and the newest work is from 2016, so the exhibition spend over 100 years.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

City of Gainesville names first-ever Chief Climate Officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is adding a new officer position to the payroll, and it’s meant to prioritize combating climate change. Dan Zhu will serve as the city’s first Chief Climate Officer, a position that’s designed to provide guidance to city officials when making decisions, while keeping climate concerns at the forefront.
GAINESVILLE, FL

