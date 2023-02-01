GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - ‘Posing Beauty in African American Culture’ is a nationally-touring exhibition curated by writer and photographer, Deborah Willis. “The show is broken up into three themes that all highlight beauty, specifically black beauty,” said Jade Powers, curator of contemporary art at The Harn. “The oldest work is from the 1890s and the newest work is from 2016, so the exhibition spend over 100 years.”

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO