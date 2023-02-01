Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UF President Fuchs responds to antisemitic messages on campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida President Kent Fuchs is responding to antisemitic chalk messages left on campus the day after a Jewish student organization hosted a Holocaust survivor. The Chabad UF Jewish Student & Community Center sent a notice about antisemitic graffiti on and off campus. New messages...
Yvonne Hayes Hinson hosts two resource summits for formerly incarcerated citizens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic State Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson of Gainesville will host two resource summits for formerly incarcerated citizens on Thursday. These summits will help formerly incarcerated citizens navigate employment in Alachua and Marion counties and more!. The two events will take place both in Ocala and in...
Ocala Police officers honor first black woman that served in the department
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are honoring the first black woman to serve in the department. Alice Mae Faison took her oath with the Ocala Police Department in 1969. She served until 1985. On Wednesday, Faison and her family gathered at police headquarters for a ceremony honoring her...
Gainesville City leaders declare a gun violence crisis
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of residents attended the Gainesville City commission meeting. They listened to Gainesville police chief Lonnie Scott and commissioner Desmond Duncan-Walker, who addressed the spike in gun violence. ‘I feel very happy, particularly for the community that has been suffering for quite some time,” shared Duncan-Walker....
UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital hosts event that features a Nashville recording artist
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nashville recording artist Cliff Dorsey is set to perform at the UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. Gainesville Harley Davidson officials organized this event as part of their 30th birthday celebration. They will bring motorcycles, toys, and more, as well as host a meet...
Two missing Missouri children found safe in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs police officers say two missing kids are going back home after they were found with their fugitive mother, who has no custody rights. Kristi Gilley, 36, was arrested on a kidnapping warrant out of Missouri. High Springs Police say she and the kids...
Dozens of people shut down the streets in downtown Gainesville demanding justice for inmate who died in jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Today marks a week since Alachua county sheriff’s deputies confirmed that 32-year-old Marcus Goodman died in jail due to a medical emergency. Family members were invited to a vigil to honor him but what was supposed to be a quiet event turned into an active protest.
Big Springs Regional STEM Fair starts in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Big Springs Regional STEM Fair for Marion County will kick off Thursday. The annual event draws students from Marion and Sumter counties, each displaying their own unique science projects. Dozens of awards will be handed out to individual winners in various categories. Judging will take...
Vigil held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil is being held for the man who died in Alachua County Jail last week. Family members of 32-year-old Marcus Goodman are holding the vigil on February 2nd at the Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville at 7 p.m. Last Thursday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say...
Three Gainesville teens arrested carrying pellet guns and knife near schoolgrounds
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teens were caught carrying concealed weapons near Gainesville High School. On Wednesday, officers arrested Anna Nikles, 18, as well as a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old. Officers say the teenagers were hanging out outside of Coffee Culture, just north of GHS on NW 13th street. Officers...
Nine cats rescued by Animal Resources from a cat hoarding situation in Northeast Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly a dozen cats are in the care of Alachua County Animal Services after they were rescued from a home on NE 3rd Street and 11th Avenue in Gainesville. “I noticed a little smell when I walked by, but I didn’t notice any cats,” said Elizabeth...
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting in Gainesville left two people dead early Thursday morning and a third person wounded. Gainesville Police are actively searching for the suspected gunman. On Thursday afternoon, the police department released a video of a person in the area of the shooting and is asking...
Authorities find dead cats in Gainesville home, seize many ‘feral’ cats
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Control served a warrant to remove cats from a hoarding situation in a Gainesville neighborhood on Thursday morning. Authorities went to a home on Northeast Third Street in Gainesville to remove the cats. Officials say they quickly realized the ammonia levels were too high and a Hazmat team was called to provide air quality assistance.
Horse Capital TV highlights Big Horse Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who has worked with horses all his life made his way to the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Rudy Helmuth and his horse ranch.
‘Our department is in pain’: Fire chief addresses mental health issues following firefighter deaths
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Chief James Banta is promising to make changes to better respond to mental health struggles in the department after two firefighters died in less than a month. The chief released a video message to the department and residents of Marion County following the...
The Harn Museum of Art introduces a new exhibit and new hours
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - ‘Posing Beauty in African American Culture’ is a nationally-touring exhibition curated by writer and photographer, Deborah Willis. “The show is broken up into three themes that all highlight beauty, specifically black beauty,” said Jade Powers, curator of contemporary art at The Harn. “The oldest work is from the 1890s and the newest work is from 2016, so the exhibition spend over 100 years.”
Alachua County Pets: Henry Hoo, Jackson Boo, Cookies ‘n Cream, and Beefstick
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a cat who is a bit shy at first Henry Hoo. Henry Hoo will warm up pretty easily with some head scratches and some love.
City of Gainesville names first-ever Chief Climate Officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is adding a new officer position to the payroll, and it’s meant to prioritize combating climate change. Dan Zhu will serve as the city’s first Chief Climate Officer, a position that’s designed to provide guidance to city officials when making decisions, while keeping climate concerns at the forefront.
Bomb squad clears scene after suspicious package found at University of Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad has cleared a suspicious package that caused a building on the University of Florida campus to be evacuated. Officials say a suspicious package was found on Thursday inside Turlington Plaza. The building was evacuated out of an abundance...
Ocala food truck owner meets with Guy Fieri, teases ‘secret projects’
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Food Network star Guy Fieri met with more people from Ocala in the last week to offer wisdom to a popular barbecue food truck just months after gifting pies to the police department. In a Facebook Post, Big Lee’s - Serious About Barbecue shared a photo...
